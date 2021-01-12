Summit County opens additional vaccine appointments, alters part-time resident rules

The Summit County Public Health Department has announced that additional vaccination appointments will open at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The county received 2,100 doses of vaccine this week, which will go toward vaccinating front-line health care workers and first responders, some of whom are receiving their second dose, as well as residents ages 70 and older.

Appointments for the county’s drive-thru clinic will be available to full-time residents in those groups. Those who have an appointment must bring a Colorado driver’s license or Colorado photo ID that shows a Summit County address.

Part-time residents and second-home owners 70 and older are eligible to be vaccinated at area City Market and Safeway pharmacies. Appointments should be made through the pharmacy, and those with appointments must bring proof of homeownership or a lease that demonstrates a minimum of 120 days of residence in the county.

Those who qualify also must sign a document attesting “they have been in Summit County for 60 days and plan to stay an additional 60 days.” That’s an increase from the 30 days the county previously required.

The 2,100 doses the county received this week is an increase from the 1,500 health officials expected to get. The county is receiving additional doses now that the state has said second-home owners are eligible to be vaccinated locally.

“… Our allocation is no longer tied to our population census data from 2018,” Summit County nurse manager Sara Lopez said in a news release.