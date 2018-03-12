Summit County parents plan demonstration amid national school walkouts over gun violence

Parents and community members will be holding a demonstration against school violence at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14 at the corner of Highway 9 and Main Street in Frisco. The demonstration will coincide with student sit-ins at Summit High School and Summit Middle School.

Schools and universities across the country are planning walkouts on Wednesday to honor the lives of 17 people killed during the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida. More than 2,500 walkouts are planned, according to EMPOWER, a group that helped organize the demonstrations.

Summit County students will be conducting a sit-in instead, but parents have organized the simultaneous demonstration in Frisco as a show of support.

"Students and staff have the right to teach and learn in an environment free from worry," a flier for the event reads. "The walkout is a call to Congress to pass legislation to keep us safe from gun violence at our schools, on our streets, in our homes and places of worship."