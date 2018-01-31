Summit County pile burning set to resume

Summit County residents and visitors can expect to see and smell smoke in coming months as fire managers from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit take advantage of changing weather conditions to burn the remaining slash piles across the Dillon Ranger District.

Pile burning will take place at several locations across the district including Tiger Road and Highway 9 and the Highlands subdivision in Breckenridge. Most of the smoke will dissipate during the day, however some nighttime smoke may remain in valley bottoms and drainages. Smoke impacts are expected to be short in duration, the UCR said.

In November and December of last year, the UCR burned nearly 2,000 slash piles across Summit County. For the past two winter seasons combined, fire crews have burned nearly 6,000 piles, which the UCR said has reduced hazardous fuels in critical areas adjacent to communities.

Crews may burn ten to hundreds of piles per day depending on conditions. These prescribed fires will be ignited when fuel, weather and smoke dispersion conditions permit fire specialists to burn in an effective and safe manner.