Summit County prepares for primary election

June 28 marks the state’s primary election. As that date draws near, Summit County is preparing both its voters and its equipment to make sure the process runs smoothly.

According to Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathy Neel in an email, the county is holding its “public logic and accuracy test” at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, to test the equipment that will be used in the June 28 election. Neel said a bipartisan testing board will be convened to conduct the test on randomly selected voting equipment. The testing board must verify that the voting system is set up correctly by marking, scanning and verifying by hand the voting system’s tabulation of test ballots.

The purpose is to make sure the equipment is properly configured and programmed to tabulate votes. The test is open to the public.

In addition to the test, Neel’s office is preparing to mail ballots to all registered voters the week of June 6. Voters are encouraged to check their status at GoVoteColorado.gov . Prospective voters should check to make sure they are both registered and that their mailing address is correct. According to a release from the county , there is no need to make a request for a mailed ballot.

To verify or change the mailing address or any other part of your voter registration, or to register to vote for the first time, individuals should fill out the online form or print a paper form and mail to the Summit County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 208 Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge, CO 80424.

Voters may return their primary election ballots by mail in the envelopes provided by U.S. Postal Service or by dropping them off in 24-hour secure drop boxes around the county. These boxes, which are under 24-hour surveillance, will accept ballots from June 6-28. Early in-person voting and voting in person on Election Day are also available.

All registered Summit County voters can vote at any drop box, at the Breckenridge early voting location or at any of the three polling centers in the county regardless of which precinct they live in.

The winning candidates through each party’s primary election will appear on the November general election ballot along with any qualifying unaffiliated and write-in candidates.

Where and how to vote in Summit County for the June 28 primary election

Mail-in drop boxes:

Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon

Frisco Town Hall, 1 Main St., Frisco

Summit County North Branch Library, 651 Center Circle, Silverthorne

Summit County Main Branch Library, County Commons, 0037 Peak One Drive, Frisco

Summit County Courthouse, 208 East Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge

Early in-person voting is available at the Breckenridge Grand Vacations Community Center and Summit County South Branch Library, 103 S Harris St., Breckenridge, during the following days and times:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning June 20 through June 24

Noon on Saturday, June 25

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 27

Voting on Election Day is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations: