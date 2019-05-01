Summit County proclaims May as mental health awareness month

During their regular meeting last Tuesday, Summit’s Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution proclaiming May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

In the resolution, the commissioners noted that one in five Americans are affected by a mental health condition in their lifetime, that mental health is one of the leading causes of disability in the United States, and that Summit County has higher per capita incidents of substance abuse and elevated mental health indicators.

The commissioners also noted the need for more equality in mental health care resources, to stop negative connotations with mental health treatment and to improve public awareness of mental illness.

The proclamation aims to bring mental health to the forefront of people’s minds this month in Summit County, with the ultimate goal of improving the overall mental health system.