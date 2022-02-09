Summit County public health order to expire Feb. 11

Summit County is officially letting its public health order expire at the end of the day Friday, Feb. 11, meaning children ages 2 to 11 will no longer have to wear a mask starting Saturday, Feb. 12.

According to a news release from the county , the public health order is expiring “due to a substantial decline in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations; a high level of community immunity from vaccines and recent illness; the recent availability of additional layers of protection, including at-home tests and high quality masks; and increasing treatment options.”

The county’s website states that the community’s seven-day incidence rate as of Feb. 9 is 277 cases per 100,000 people.

Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland is quoted in the release as saying that crisis responses to the virus are no longer needed.

The county’s public health department still encourages individuals to wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces.

Though the public health order no longer requires children to wear a mask, the county’s release stated that it supports Summit School District and child care providers in their decisions to keep a masking policy.

Many of these providers are keeping a masking policy in place due to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment’s industry guidance. All Head Start programs are required to continue masking.

State or federal entities will continue to have masking policies in shelters for people experiencing homelessness, prisons, jails, community corrections programs and facilities, emergency medical and other health care settings, and public transit services.

For more information, visit SummitCountyCo.gov .