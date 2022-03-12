Summit County Public Health plans to consolidate vaccine clinics next month

As demand for vaccines decreases, Summit County will begin to consolidate its vaccine clinics. Since January, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been offering vaccine clinics Monday through Friday and will only continue to do so through the end of March.

Starting in April, community members who wish to get a vaccine can do so either through local pharmacies, health care providers or the Colorado Department of Public Health’s vaccine bus, which will visit the county twice a month through June.

Currently, the Colorado Department of Public Health operates its clinics in the county from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Medical Office Building in Frisco. Appointments can be made online, though walk-ups are also welcome, and vaccines are free. These appointments will be available through March 31. All brands of vaccines are available for primary or secondary doses.

According to a news release , the Summit County Public Health Department will not be providing clinics in April unless additional age groups are approved.

For more information about vaccines, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/1413/vaccination .