Summit County Public Trustee extends moratorium on foreclosures

The Summit County Public Trustee’s office has extended the moratorium on foreclosures through March 31.

The extension of the moratorium follows guidance from President Joe Biden’s administration and applies to Federal Housing Finance Agency single-family homes.

The moratorium offers relief to people with Housing and Urban Development-insured or guaranteed mortgages, according to a news release. It also prohibits loan servicers from initiating or proceeding with a foreclosure.

Under the moratorium, mortgage servicers are required to delay foreclosures for up to six months for borrowers who are experiencing financial hardships due to the pandemic. Borrowers who request an extension of their initial foreclosure are given another six months of delay, according to the release.

People who are struggling financially because of COVID-19 and risk losing their home to foreclosure should contact their mortgage company or visit SummitCountyCO.gov/publictrustee, said Ryne Scholl, the county’s public trustee and treasurer, in the news release.