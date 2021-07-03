Summit County ranks as one of 30 healthiest communities in the nation

According to a press release , Summit County was again ranked as one of the top 30 healthiest communities by U.S. News & World Report in collaboration with the Aetna Foundation.

The county was ranked 26 out of 30 . The release says “the platform features rankings drawn from an examination of nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents on 84 health and health-related metrics in 10 categories,” which includes public safety, community vitality, population health, education and equity.

Last year, Summit County ranked nine out of 30, but U.S. News & World Report commented that this is likely because Summit County performed about the same as last year, yet likely dropped in the rankings because other counties performed better.

The release says population health and equity are the most highly weighted factors in the methodology, followed closely by education and economy.

To improve the county’s score, community leaders have identified three areas where improvement can be made, which includes mental health, with a focus on families; substance abuse, with a focus on opioids; and health equity and the determinants of health.