Summit County real estate sales reach nearly $38.5M for the third week of March
Real estate transactions in Summit County reach nearly $38.5 million across 35 sales that took place from March 14-18.
34 Highfield Trail, Unit 312, Breckenridge
- Owner: Christopher Neugebauer
- Date: March 14, 2022
- Price: $885,000
- Subdivision: Highland Greens Lodge
205 E La Bonte St., Unit 1306, Dillon
- Owner: David Everly
- Date: March 14, 2022
- Price: $765,000
- Subdivision: Sail Lofts at Lake Dillon
267 Blue River Parkway, Summit County
- Owner: NRC Silverthorne 3 LLC
- Date: March 14, 2022
- Price: $306,000
- Subdivision: Silverthorne Town Subdivision
210 S Harris St., Breckenridge
- Owner: Peter Griff
- Date: March 14, 2022
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: Yingling And Mickles
1503 Point Drive, Unit C1503-201, Frisco
- Owner: Aspen Jo Properties LLC
- Date: March 14, 2022
- Price: $805,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point
0225 Overlook Drive, Building E, Unit 2C, Summit County
- Owner: Windy Mountain Partners LLC
- Date: March 14, 2022
- Price: $515,000
- Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Condos
100 S Park Ave., Building E, Unit E223, Breckenridge
- Owner: Mark Quire
- Date: March 14, 2022
- Price: $1,025,000
- Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condos
0260 Meadow Wood Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Kasperbauer Trust, Dwight Peter
- Date: March 14, 2022
- Price: $1,115,000
- Subdivision: Meadow Wood
5814 County Road 483, Summit County
- Owner: Brock Berry
- Date: March 14, 2022
- Price: $2,800,000
- Subdivision: Metes and Bounds
21690 U.S. Highway 6, Building 1, Unit 2038, Summit County
- Owner: Jeffry Charles Champagne
- Date: March 14, 2022
- Price: $1,225,000
- Subdivision: Pines At Keystone Condos
1245 Golden Eagle Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: James John Olsen
- Date: March 15, 2022
- Price: $2,200,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
104 Village Place, Dillon
- Owner: Austrand Holdings LLC
- Date: March 15, 2022
- Price: $2,515,000
- Subdivision: Dillon New Town
0158 Blue Rock Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Forrest Mitchell Dickerson
- Date: March 15, 2022
- Price: $805,000
- Subdivision: Blue Rock Springs
0483 Bullion Mine Road, Summit County
- Owner: Harry V McChesney IV
- Date: March 15, 2022
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Montezuma Heights
0080 Canyon View Court, Summit County
- Owner: Alison Johnston
- Date: March 15, 2022
- Price: $335,000
- Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch
0411 Saddle Ridge Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Teresa Davis
- Date: March 15, 2022
- Price: $875,000
- Subdivision: Saddle Ridge Townhomes
0800 Copper Road, Unit 408, Summit County
- Owner: Alexis Yeh
- Date: March 15, 2022
- Price: $725,000
- Subdivision: West Lake Lodge Condos
0127 Lakeshore Loop, Blue River
- Owner: Underwood Living Trust
- Date: March 16, 2022
- Price: $1,975,000
- Subdivision: Lakeshore
28 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: Todd J. Short
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $1,461,800
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
11 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: Mattus Reyes, Milton De Jesus
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $1,559,527
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
1001 Grandview Drive, Building C, Unit 2, Breckenridge
- Owner: Alexis Yeh
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $721,000
- Subdivision: Grandview at Breckenridge Condos
250 Ski Hill Road, Building 5, Unit 53, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jason Paul Payne
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Ski Hill Condos
214 N Main St., Unit 4, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $365,000
- Subdivision: Edelweiss Condos
600 S Park Ave., Unit 214, Breckenridge
- Owner: Molly Bettes
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Der Steiermark Condos
19 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: Gregory Jackson
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $1,514,010
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0910 Copper Road, Unit 225, Summit County
- Owner: Jay Bryant Duffield
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $610,000
- Subdivision: Passage Point Condos
0091 River Run Road, Unit 8114, Summit County
- Owner: Stanley S. Fowler
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $580,000
- Subdivision: Arapahoe Lodge Condos
0156 Summit Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Oscar E. Rivas
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $1,195,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
0027 Royal Drive, Blue River
- Owner: David Josep Bibiloni
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $1,250,000
- Subdivision: Royal
0100 Club House Road, Summit County
- Owner: Working Today LLC
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $2,200,000
- Subdivision: Sunset Point
0280 Trailhead Drive, Unit 3039, Summit County
- Owner: Holly E. Pick
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $400,000
- Subdivision: Lone Eagle
24 Peak Eight Court, Breckenridge
- Owner: Rocky Mountain Getaway LLC
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $2,750,000
- Subdivision: Peak Eight Place
0189 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 348, Summit County
- Owner: John Charles Wagonlander
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $570,000
- Subdivision: Village Square Condos
0044 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit B2, Summit County
- Owner: Michel Emmanuel Infante-garcia
- Date: March 17, 2022
- Price: $80,800
- Subdivision: Summit Forest Condos
6735 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Tucker K. Stone
- Date: March 18, 2022
- Price: $633,000
- Subdivision: Woodworks Townhomes
