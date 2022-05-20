Summit County real estate sales surpass $34.7M for the fourth week of March
Real estate transactions in Summit County surpass $34.7 million across 33 sales that took place from March 21-25.
554 Brian Ave., Unit E-2, Silverthorne
- Owner: Golden Goose Holding LLC
- Date: March 21, 2022
- Price: $689,000
- Subdivision: Rising Development Condo
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 102, Summit County
- Owner: Maya Armstrong
- Date: March 21, 2022
- Price: $435,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
293 Ensign Drive, Dillon
- Owner: James B. Haass
- Date: March 21, 2022
- Price: $795,000
- Subdivision: Corinthian Hill
1033 Straight Creek Drive, Building N, Unit 101, Summit County
- Owner: Buffalo Mountain Property
- Date: March 21, 2022
- Price: $387,500
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condos
230 Game Trail Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Hawks Leap Haven LLC
- Date: March 21, 2022
- Price: $2,495,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
116B Galena St., Frisco
- Owner: Finn Erik Anderssen
- Date: March 22, 2022
- Price: $2,190,000
- Subdivision: Huckleberry Hollow Townhomes
156 S 4th Ave., Building 1, Unit C-1, Frisco
- Owner: Royal Mt. Properties LLC
- Date: March 22, 2022
- Price: $1,050,000
- Subdivision: Condos off Main
1133 Straight Creek Drive, Building J, Unit 204, Summit County
- Owner: Justin Patnode
- Date: March 22, 2022
- Price: $315,025
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condos
0543 Camron Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Seth Konkel
- Date: March 22, 2022
- Price: $200,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
846 Blue River Parkway, Unit C3, Silverthorne
- Owner: Thomas H. Hardin
- Date: March 22, 2022
- Price: $690,000
- Subdivision: Retreat On The Blue Condos
0115 Sallie Barber Road, Summit County
- Owner: Ventus LLC
- Date: March 22, 2022
- Price: $650,000
- Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer
0125 Sallie Barber Road, Summit County
- Owner: Jonathan W. James
- Date: March 22, 2022
- Price: $764,081
- Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer
81 Midnight Sun Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Sean Cahill
- Date: March 23, 2022
- Price: $1,530,000
- Subdivision: Wellington
128 Rose Crown Circle, Frisco
- Owner: Ryan D. Gillum
- Price: $1,170,000
- Date: March 23, 2022
- Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco
0156 Lance Lane, Unit 1, Summit County
- Owner: Leon T. Matz
- Price: $569,000
- Date: March 23, 2022
- Subdivision: Valley of the Blue
420D Hammerstone Lane, Frisco
- Owner: Gloria Trotsky Trust
- Price: $1,853,500
- Date: March 23, 2022
- Subdivision: Water Dance
610 Columbine Road, Unit 6309, Breckenridge
- Owner: Modern Moose LLC
- Price: $1,174,250
- Date: March 23, 2022
- Subdivision: Water House on Main Street
935 Columbine Road, Unit 104, Breckenridge
- Owner: Warren K. Johnson
- Price: $955,000
- Date: March 23, 2022
- Subdivision: Tamarisk Condos
325 Raven Golf Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jon Epstein
- Price: $2,750,000
- Date: March 23, 2022
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
0100 Dercum Square, Unit 8343, Summit County
- Owner: Maxwell Segall
- Price: $591,000
- Date: March 23, 2022
- Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge and the Dakota Condos
22714 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 5992, Summit County
- Owner: Jerry M. Airola
- Price: $865,000
- Date: March 24, 2022
- Subdivision: Hidden River Lodge
93 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge
- Owner: Christina Cook
- Price: $1,950,000
- Date: March 24, 2022
- Subdivision: Fairways Duplexes
100 N Main St., Unit 208, Breckenridge
- Owner: Riedner Properties LLC
- Price: $240,000
- Date: March 24, 2022
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Towne Square
640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4112, Breckenridge
- Owner: Cindy Bolf
- Price: $500,000
- Date: March 24, 2022
- Subdivision: Beaver Run
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 201, Summit County
- Owner: Samuel Smith Woods Revocable Trust
- Price: $675,000
- Date: March 24, 2022
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
25 Linden Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Robert M. Pfotenhauer Revocable Trust
- Price: $1,650,000
- Date: March 24, 2022
- Subdivision: Highland Greens
610 Columbine Road, Unit 6406, Breckenridge
- Owner: Christopher Bryn Evans
- Price: $2,660,000
- Date: March 24, 2022
- Subdivision: Water House on Main Street
1937 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1155, Summit County
- Owner: Hilary Titcomb
- Price: $630,000
- Date: March 24, 2022
- Subdivision: Flying Dutchman
0535 Delaware Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Timothy Reed West
- Price: $2,175,000
- Date: March 24, 2022
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Vista
865 Four O’Clock Road, Unit E3, Breckenridge
- Owner: Tyra Summit Unit E3 Interval Owners Association
- Price: $285,000
- Date: March 25, 2022
- Subdivision: Tyra Summit
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 203, Summit County
- Owner: Toby A. Fulton
- Price: $605,000
- Date: March 25, 2022
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 204, Summit County
- Owner: Soumya Ghosh
- Price: $645,000
- Date: $645,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0910 Copper Road, Unit 521, Summit County
- Owner: David G. Friedenson
- Price: $600,000
- Date: March 24, 2022
- Subdivision: Passage Point Condos
