 Summit County real estate sales surpass $34.7M for the fourth week of March | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales surpass $34.7M for the fourth week of March

Real estate transactions in Summit County surpass $34.7 million across 33 sales that took place from March 21-25.

Jenna deJong
  

554 Brian Ave., Unit E-2, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Golden Goose Holding LLC
  • Date: March 21, 2022
  • Price: $689,000
  • Subdivision: Rising Development Condo

0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 102, Summit County

  • Owner: Maya Armstrong
  • Date: March 21, 2022
  • Price: $435,000
  • Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone

293 Ensign Drive, Dillon

  • Owner: James B. Haass
  • Date: March 21, 2022
  • Price: $795,000
  • Subdivision: Corinthian Hill

1033 Straight Creek Drive, Building N, Unit 101, Summit County

  • Owner: Buffalo Mountain Property
  • Date: March 21, 2022
  • Price: $387,500
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condos

230 Game Trail Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Hawks Leap Haven LLC
  • Date: March 21, 2022
  • Price: $2,495,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

116B Galena St., Frisco

  • Owner: Finn Erik Anderssen
  • Date: March 22, 2022
  • Price: $2,190,000
  • Subdivision: Huckleberry Hollow Townhomes

156 S 4th Ave., Building 1, Unit C-1, Frisco

  • Owner: Royal Mt. Properties LLC
  • Date: March 22, 2022
  • Price: $1,050,000
  • Subdivision: Condos off Main

1133 Straight Creek Drive, Building J, Unit 204, Summit County

  • Owner: Justin Patnode
  • Date: March 22, 2022
  • Price: $315,025
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condos

0543 Camron Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Seth Konkel
  • Date: March 22, 2022
  • Price: $200,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

846 Blue River Parkway, Unit C3, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Thomas H. Hardin
  • Date: March 22, 2022
  • Price: $690,000
  • Subdivision: Retreat On The Blue Condos

0115 Sallie Barber Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Ventus LLC
  • Date: March 22, 2022
  • Price: $650,000
  • Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer

0125 Sallie Barber Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Jonathan W. James
  • Date: March 22, 2022
  • Price: $764,081
  • Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer

81 Midnight Sun Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Sean Cahill
  • Date: March 23, 2022
  • Price: $1,530,000
  • Subdivision: Wellington

128 Rose Crown Circle, Frisco

  • Owner: Ryan D. Gillum
  • Price: $1,170,000
  • Date: March 23, 2022
  • Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco

0156 Lance Lane, Unit 1, Summit County

  • Owner: Leon T. Matz
  • Price: $569,000
  • Date: March 23, 2022
  • Subdivision: Valley of the Blue

420D Hammerstone Lane, Frisco

  • Owner: Gloria Trotsky Trust
  • Price: $1,853,500
  • Date: March 23, 2022
  • Subdivision: Water Dance

610 Columbine Road, Unit 6309, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Modern Moose LLC
  • Price: $1,174,250
  • Date: March 23, 2022
  • Subdivision: Water House on Main Street

935 Columbine Road, Unit 104, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Warren K. Johnson
  • Price: $955,000
  • Date: March 23, 2022
  • Subdivision: Tamarisk Condos

325 Raven Golf Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jon Epstein
  • Price: $2,750,000
  • Date: March 23, 2022
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

0100 Dercum Square, Unit 8343, Summit County

  • Owner: Maxwell Segall
  • Price: $591,000
  • Date: March 23, 2022
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge and the Dakota Condos

22714 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 5992, Summit County

  • Owner: Jerry M. Airola
  • Price: $865,000
  • Date: March 24, 2022
  • Subdivision: Hidden River Lodge

93 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Christina Cook
  • Price: $1,950,000
  • Date: March 24, 2022
  • Subdivision: Fairways Duplexes

100 N Main St., Unit 208, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Riedner Properties LLC
  • Price: $240,000
  • Date: March 24, 2022
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Towne Square

640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4112, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Cindy Bolf
  • Price: $500,000
  • Date: March 24, 2022
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run

0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 201, Summit County

  • Owner: Samuel Smith Woods Revocable Trust
  • Price: $675,000
  • Date: March 24, 2022
  • Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone

25 Linden Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Robert M. Pfotenhauer Revocable Trust
  • Price: $1,650,000
  • Date: March 24, 2022
  • Subdivision: Highland Greens

610 Columbine Road, Unit 6406, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Christopher Bryn Evans
  • Price: $2,660,000
  • Date: March 24, 2022
  • Subdivision: Water House on Main Street

1937 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1155, Summit County

  • Owner: Hilary Titcomb
  • Price: $630,000
  • Date: March 24, 2022
  • Subdivision: Flying Dutchman

0535 Delaware Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Timothy Reed West
  • Price: $2,175,000
  • Date: March 24, 2022
  • Subdivision: Ten Mile Vista

865 Four O’Clock Road, Unit E3, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Tyra Summit Unit E3 Interval Owners Association
  • Price: $285,000
  • Date: March 25, 2022
  • Subdivision: Tyra Summit

0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 203, Summit County

  • Owner: Toby A. Fulton
  • Price: $605,000
  • Date: March 25, 2022
  • Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone

0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 204, Summit County

  • Owner: Soumya Ghosh
  • Price: $645,000
  • Date: $645,000
  • Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone

0910 Copper Road, Unit 521, Summit County

  • Owner: David G. Friedenson
  • Price: $600,000
  • Date: March 24, 2022
  • Subdivision: Passage Point Condos

