Summit County real estate sales surpass $44M for the second week of April
Real estate transactions in Summit County surpass $44 million across 41 sales that took place from April 11-15.
611 Village Road, Building 2, Unit 822, Breckenridge
- Owner: Preston Investments LLC
- Date: April 11, 2022
- Price: $1,850,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condos
2300 Lodge Pole Circle, Building C, Unit 303, Summit County
- Owner: Peek Properties LLC
- Date: April 11, 2022
- Price: $715,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condos
1445 Golden Eagle Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: LNB Properties LLC
- Date: April 11, 2022
- Price: $610,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
0393 Wild Irishman Road, Building 4, Unit 16102, Summit County
- Owner: Brian P. Nowlin
- Date: April 11, 2022
- Price: $778,000
- Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condos
0020 Hunkidori Court, Unit 2292, Summit Daily
- Owner: Sean Joseph Fellows
- Date: April 11, 2022
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Red Hawk Lodge Condos
23110 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 318, Summit County
- Owner: Thomas C. Lauridson Trust
- Date: April 11, 2022
- Price: $1,799,000
- Subdivision: Gateway Condos
0397 Lodge Pole Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Lawrence Cartner
- Date: April 11, 2022
- Price: $1,649,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condos
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 342, Summit County
- Owner: Harshberger Trust
- Date: April 11, 2022
- Price: $232,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
0243 Carroll Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Robert Leo Rostermundt
- Date: April 12, 2022
- Price: $239,997
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
0100 Dercum Square, Unit 8363, Summit County
- Owner: Laurel Reckert Cole
- Date: April 12, 2022
- Price: $1,070,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge & The Dakota
3431 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Dylan Fiedler
- Date: April 12, 2022
- Price: $694,000
- Subdivision: Summit Point Condos
0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 115C, Summit County
- Owner: William Titler
- Date: April 12, 2022
- Price: $359,000
- Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condo
6728 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Malia Renee Berner
- Date: April 12, 2022
- Price: $775,000
- Subdivision: Woodworks Townhomes
1736 Soda Ridge Road, Summit County
- Owner: ENOCH Holding Company LLLP
- Date: April 12, 2022
- Price: $3,000,000
- Subdivision: Moon Valley
0035 Tip Top Trail, Unit 6500, Summit County
- Owner: Tip Top 6500 LLC
- Date: April 12, 2022
- Price: $1,020,000
- Subdivision: Settlers Creek Condo Townhomes
53 Linden Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Steven C. Hadley
- Date: April 12, 2022
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Highland Greens
784 Boise Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Bayley Cashion
- Date: April 13, 2022
- Price: $910,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Valley
160 E Adams Ave., Unit G, Breckenridge
- Owner: Marc P. Hogan
- Date: April 13, 2022
- Price: $512,000
- Subdivision: Big Sky Condos
48 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge
- Owner: Scott Boss
- Date: April 13, 2022
- Price: $2,070,000
- Subdivision: Fairways Homes
535 S Park Ave., Unit 322, Breckenridge
- Owner: Tammy Colvocoresses
- Date: April 13, 2022
- Price: $565,000
- Subdivision: Liftside Condos
0893 Straight Creek Drive, Building V, Unit 204, Summit County
- Owner: Jonathan Lin
- Date: April 14, 2022
- Price: $687,500
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East
11030 Colorado State Highway 9, Summit County
- Owner: BGV Partners Entrada LLC
- Date: April 14, 2022
- Price: $2,500,000
- Subdivision: Entrada at Breckenridge
36 Cucumber Patch Placer Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Carl And Christine Battista Revocable Trust
- Date: April 14, 2022
- Price: $2,701,368
- Subdivision: Cucumber Patch At Shock Hill
8028 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit D-1, Summit County
- Owner: Theodore Russo
- Date: April 14, 2022
- Price: $416,500
- Subdivision: Now Colorado at Wildernest Condominiums
321 Tenderfoot St., Dillon
- Owner: David A. Greenberg
- Date: April 14, 2022
- Price: $395,000
- Subdivision: Dillon New Town
0020 Hunkidori Court, Unit 2218, Summit County
- Owner: James J. Ellsworth III
- Date: April 14, 2022
- Price: $1,155,000
- Subdivision: Red Hawk Lodge
306 S French St., Unit G, Breckenridge
- Owner: Viviane Crosthwaite
- Date: April 14, 2022
- Price: $1,185,000
- Subdivision: Victorian Gables Townhomes
117 Klack Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Secondclick LLC
- Date: April 14, 2022
- Price: $3,920,000
- Subdivision: Sunbeam Estates
0094 Leap Year Trail, Blue River
- Owner: Drozdowski LLC
- Date: April 14, 2022
- Price: $1,030,000
- Subdivision: Leap Year
0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8563, Summit County
- Owner: Jeremiah Rom
- Date: April 14, 2022
- Price: $610,000
- Subdivision: Expedition Station
0394 Giberson Road, Summit County
- Owner: Sans Global LLC
- Date: April 14, 2022
- Price: $630,000
- Subdivision: Giberson Preserve
6915 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Megan Piazza Bittle
- Date: April 14, 2022
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Villamont Condos
0263 Saddle Ridge Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Eric Anthony Bueno
- Date: April 15, 2022
- Price: $1,282,000
- Subdivision: Saddle Ridge Townhomes
114 Beaver Lodge Road, Building 3, Unit 113, Frisco
- Owner: Daniel Gloven
- Date: April 15, 2022
- Price: $1,015,000
- Subdivision: Bay Club at Frisco
0440 Straight Creek Drive, Building 4A, Unit 401, Summit County
- Owner: Michal Ulehla
- Date: April 15, 2022
- Price: $610,000
- Subdivision: Orofino Condos
400 W. Main St., Unit 201, Frisco
- Owner: Brian Sullivan
- Date: April 15, 2022
- Price: $1,030,000
- Subdivision: Woodbridge Inn Condo
0020 Hunkidori Court, Unit 2270, Summit County
- Owner: Carl K. Godard
- Date: April 15, 2022
- Price: $745,000
- Subdivision: Red Hawk Lodge
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 302, Summit County
- Owner: INAF LLC
- Date: April 15, 2022
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Cirque Condo
0505 County Road 528, Summit County
- Owner: Shannon Baker
- Date: April 15, 2022
- Price: $530,000
- Subdivision: Spruce Park
120 Sawmill Road, Unit 308, Breckenridge
- Owner: Edward M. Jenkins
- Date: April 15, 2022
- Price: $730,000
- Subdivision: Wildwood Lodge
180 Broken Lance Drive, Unit 4, Breckenridge
- Owner: Melissa A. Gorman
- Date: April 15, 2022
- Price: $640,000
- Subdivision: Snowdrop Condo
