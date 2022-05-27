Summit County real estate sales surpass $49.5M for the last week of March
Real estate transactions in Summit County surpass $49.5 million across 48 sales that took place from March 28 to April 1
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 205, Summit County
- Owner: Susan Morgan
- Date: March 28, 2022
- Price: $830,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
3412 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Alan Schindler
- Date: March 28, 2022
- Price: $735,000
- Subdivision: Summit Point Condos
1161 Ski Hill Road, Building J, Unit 132, Breckenridge
- Owner: Kevin Walter Hegstrom
- Date: March 28, 2022
- Price: $630,000
- Subdivision: Gold Camp II
0081 Wayback Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Russell James Ulmer
- Date: March 28, 2022
- Price: $435,549
- Subdivision: West Hills Townhomes
0108 Summit Drive, Building B, Unit B11, Summit County
- Owner: David Andrew Elliott
- Date: March 28, 2022
- Price: $539,780
- Subdivision: Lake Haus Condos
0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8297, Summit County
- Owner: Keystone Silver Mill 8297 LLC
- Date: March 28, 2022
- Price: $150,000
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condos
250 Ski Hill Road, Building 5, Unit 49, Breckenridge
- Owner: Okonsky Family Trust
- Date: March 28, 2022
- Price: $965,000
- Subdivision: Ski Hill Condos
0037 Hummingbird Drive, Building C, Unit 5A, Summit County
- Owner: Clover Bodnar Sharpe
- Date: March 28, 2022
- Price: $475,000
- Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Condos
0134 Pikes Peak Place, Summit County
- Owner: Brian Banks
- Date: March 29, 2022
- Price: $70,000
- Subdivision: Swan Meadow Village
0396 Cove Blvd., Unit 16, Summit County
- Owner: Life Solutions Enterprise LLC
- Date: March 29, 2022
- Price: $420,000
- Subdivision: Cove Condos
22784 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 2614, Summit County
- Owner: Erica L. Ruge
- Date: March 29, 2022
- Price: $1,028,000
- Subdivision: Tenderfoot Lodge
1977 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1167, Summit County
- Owner: Carmen D. Gutierrez
- Date: March 29, 2022
- Price: $840,000
- Subdivision: Flying Dutchman
22138 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1553, Summit County
- Owner: Joanna Slodowy
- Date: March 29, 2022
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Lakeshore
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 206, Summit County
- Owner: Sylvie Harlan
- Date: March 29, 2022
- Price: $730,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
201 Morning Star Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Mark W. Stafford
- Date: March 29, 2022
- Price: $2,950,000
- Subdivision: Weisshorn
208 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge
- Owner: Jasmin Tremblay Revocable Trust
- Date: March 29, 2022
- Price: $3,875,000
- Subdivision: Abbetts Addition
0712 High Point Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Nicholas A. Viator
- Date: March 29, 2022
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights
305 Raven Golf Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Allan D. Meador
- Date: March 29, 2022
- Price: $3,475,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
158 Dyer Trail, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jay Bryant Duffield
- Date: March 30, 2022
- Price: $3,564,370
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
0059 Club House Road, Summit County
- Owner: Clubhouse Vista LLC
- Date: March 30, 2022
- Price: $625,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor
0440 Meadow Wood Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Jon C. Hill
- Date: March 30, 2022
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Meadow Wood
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 301, Summit County
- Owner: Polly A. Stafford
- Date: March 30, 2022
- Price: $990,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 207, Summit County
- Owner: Elissa Hughes
- Date: March 30, 2022
- Price: $735,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0243 Carroll Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Robert Leo Rostermundt
- Date: March 31, 2022
- Price: $41,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
34 Highfield Trail, Unit 213, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: March 31, 2022
- Price: $587,000
- Subdivsion: Highland Greens Lodge
0100 Dercum Square, Unit 8353, Summit County
- Owner: Brian C. Mulligan
- Date: March 31, 2022
- Price: $530,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge & The Dakota
334B Streamside Lane, Frisco
- Owner: Robyn Wolf Trust
- Date: March 31, 2022
- Price: $1,575,000
- Subdivision: Royalview at the Creek
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 116, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 116 Qtr Fee
- Date: March 31, 2022
- Price: $101,000
- Subdivision: Cirque Condos
0332 County Road 1040, Summit County
- Owner: Carol L. Michuda Jr. Revocable Trust
- Date: March 31, 2022
- Price: $2,000,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Heights
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 303, Summit County
- Owner: Andrea Messineo
- Date: March 31, 2022
- Price: $620,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 306, Summit County
- Owner: Julie A. Romanovsky
- Date: March 31, 2022
- Price: $795,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0045 Tip Top Trail, Unit 6510, Summit County
- Owner: John W. Benson
- Date: March 31, 2022
- Price: $374,000
- Subdivision: Settler’s Creek Townhomes
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 104, Summit County
- Owner: Igor Szczyrba
- Date: March 31, 2022
- Price: $435,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 108, Summit County
- Owner: Daniel R. Macholan Revocable Trust
- Date: March 31, 2022
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 101, Summit County
- Owner: 9280 Properties LLC
- Date: March 31, 2022
- Price: $640,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0053 Hunkidori Court, Unit 8875, Summit County
- Owner: Josh Robinson
- Date: March 31, 2022
- Price: $654,900
- Subdivision: Springs at River Run
0088 Guller Road, Unit 205, Summit County
- Owner: Peter Sanderson
- Date: March 31, 2022
- Price: $985,000
- Subdivision: Summit House
0204 Barton Way, Summit County
- Owner: Walter W. Tsui Trust
- Date: April 1, 2022
- Price: $2,855,000
- Subdivision: Barton Creek Reserve
742 Lagoon Drive, Unit B, Frisco
- Owner: Rita Baumgartner
- Date: April 1, 2022
- Price: $674,222
- Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes
555 S Park Ave., Building B, Unit 304, Breckenridge
- Owner: OPUS24 LLC
- Date: April 1, 2022
- Price: $820,000
- Subdivision: Village at Breckenridge
7101 Heeney Road, Summit County
- Owner: GMI LCC
- Date: April 1, 2022
- Price: $627,500
- Subdivision: Philips Resubdivision
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 302, Summit County
- Owner: Craig A. Halpern
- Date: April 1, 2022
- Price: $620,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 107, Summit County
- Owner: Jammie Adams
- Date: April 1, 2022
- Price: $695,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0165 Quandary Road, Summit County
- Owner: Glenn Tucker Sr.
- Date: April 1, 2022
- Price: $1,850,000
- Subdivision: Hughes
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 305, Summit County
- Owner: Timberwolf Mountain House LLC
- Date: April 1, 2022
- Price: $995,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
66 Spruce Creek Road, Blue River
- Owner: JTTANK LLC Protected Series Spruce Creek
- Date: April 1, 2022
- Price: $2,475,000
- Subdivision: Golden Crown
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 275, Summit County
- Owner: Jeffrey F. Hodge
- Date: April 1, 2022
- Price: $339,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort
0498 97 Circle, Blue River
- Owner: Brian J. Bradley
- Date: April 1, 2022
- Price: $350,000
- Subdivision: 97
