Summit County real estate sales surpass $60.4M for the first week of April
Real estate transactions in Summit County surpass $60.4 million across 38 sales that took place from April 4-8.
952 Lakepoint Circle, Frisco
- Owner: Lakepoint LLC
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $1,520,248
- Subdivision: Swing Crew Estates
0281 Kimmes Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Zain Khan
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $250,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 202, Summit County
- Owner: Amy Meyer
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $605,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 307, Summit County
- Owner: James Matthew Tackett
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: 1,040,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
22300 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1727, Summit County
- Owner: Orlan Brook LLC
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $895,000
- Subdivision: Lenawee Condos
0309 Eastridge Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Kelly 2015 Management Trust
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $2,389,000
- Subdivision: Summerwood
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 106, Summit County
- Owner: Martin Hermens
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $795,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0878 American Way, Summit County
- Owner: Darek W. Barnes
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $1,950,000
- Subdivision: Blue Ridge Amended Sub
0025 Eagle Wings Trail, Summit County
- Owner: William M. Hutson
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $2,065,000
- Subdivision: Hamilton Creek
0078 Guller Road, Building A, Unit 303, Summit County
- Owner: Brandon Dardanis
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $725,000
- Subdivision: Timber Creek Condos
1318 Royal Buffalo Drive, Summit County
- Owner: 1635 Cook Street LLC
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $1,275,000
- Subdivision: Mesa Cortina West
0031 Fishermans Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Tara L. Lane
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $485,000
- Subdivision: Green Mountain Halldorson Tracts
0150 Dercum Square, Unit 8450, Summit County
- Owner: Brandon Karns
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $630,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge & The Dakota
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 105, Summit County
- Owner: Doug Watson
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $610,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 103, Summit County
- Owner: Skubiz Family Properties LLC
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $400,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0376 Royal Red Bird Drive, Summit County
- Owner: 1635 Cook Street LLC
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Mesa Cortina West
0054 W. Trade Court, Summit County
- Owner: Greenrock Global Investments LLC
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $4,375,000
- Subdivision: Dercums Dash
188 E. La Bonte St., Building 3, Unit 338, Dillon
- Owner: Investment Sequel LLC
- Date: April 4, 2022
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Marina Place Condos
930 Blue River Parkway, Unit 613, Silverthorne
- Owner: Barbara O’Brien
- Date: April 5, 2022
- Price: $660,000
- Subdivision: River West Condos
25 Watertower Way, Frisco
- Owner: 25 Watertower Way LLC
- Date: April 5, 2022
- Price: $4,700,000
- Subdivision: Watertower Place Condos
1241 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne
- Owner: Paris Industrial LLC
- Date: April 6, 2022
- Price: $6,250,000
- Subdivision: Bighorn Center Condos
0248 Caravelle Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Keystone Mountain Properties LLC
- Date: April 6, 2022
- Price: $1,822,000
- Subdivision: Sanctuary at Keystone Condo
478 Highwood Circle, Breckenridge
- Owner: Daniel Abramson
- Date: April 6, 2022
- Price: $2,050,000
- Subdivision: White Wolf Townhomes
2300 Lodge Pole Circle, Building C, Unit 304, Summit County
- Owner: Andrew J. Riskus
- Date: April 6, 2022
- Price: $725,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condos
815 Columbine Road, Unit 24, Breckenridge
- Owner: 24 Tannenbaum II Revocable Trust
- Date: April 6, 2022
- Price: $1,299,999
- Subdivision: Tannenbaum by the River
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 304, Summit County
- Owner: David And Sherri Sandri Family Trust
- Date: April 6, 2022
- Price: $940,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0557 Forest Hills Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Michelle Moroney
- Date: April 6, 2022
- Price: $1,622,000
- Subdivision: Huron Heights
0044 Burgundy Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Kolene Elaine Bailey
- Date: April 6, 2022
- Price: $1,275,000
- Subdivision: Trivalent Triplex
0129 Tip Top Trail, Unit 6540, Summit County
- Owner: Gregory Donald Hager
- Date: April 6, 2022
- Price: $1,850,000
- Subdivision: Settlers Creek Condo Townhomes
0247 River Park Drive, Summit County
- Owner: River Park Breckenridge LLC
- Date: April 6, 2022
- Price: $3,635,000
- Subdivision: Rivers Edge
400 W. Buffalo St., Dillon
- Owner: David Pfeifer
- Date: April 7, 2022
- Price: $495,000
- Subdivision: Dillon New Town Sub
0164 Copper Circle, Unit 502, Summit County
- Owner: Jereme Swoboda
- Date: April 7, 2022
- Price: $623,000
- Subdivision: Tucker Mountain Lodge Condos
0055 Blue Jay Drive, Summit County
- Owner: DJ Eihusen
- Date: April 7, 2022
- Price: $2,800,000
- Subdivision: Baldy Ridge Estates
535 S. Park Ave., Unit 208, Breckenridge
- Owner: Kristin Tillack
- Date: April 8, 2022
- Price: $585,000
- Subdivision: Liftside Condos
210 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: David E. Cahill
- Date: April 8, 2022
- Price: $2,390,000
- Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates
270 Primrose Path, Unit 30, Breckenridge
- Owner: INTECO PTI Real Estate LLC
- Date: April 8, 2022
- Price: $1,309,000
- Subdivision: Winterpoint Townhomes
9800 Ryan Gulch Road, Building A, Unit 302, Summit County
- Owner: Andrew D. Lewis
- Date: April 8, 2022
- Price: $65,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condos
0063 Point View Place, Summit County
- Owner: Mark C. Flynn
- Date: April 8, 2022
- Price: $2,995,000
- Subdivision: Summit Estates
