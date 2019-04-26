Summit County recpath network opens for 2019, with certain exceptions

The Lake Dillon Recreation Path with views of Buffalo Mountain and Red Peak in Dillon, Colorado, June 2017. The county is opening its rec path network for the 2019 season, with the exception of sections at Ten Mile Canyon and Vail Pass.

Susan Gilmore / sgilmore@summitdaily.com

The Summit County Recreational Pathway System is now open for the 2019 season. With the exception of the Ten Mile Canyon section between Frisco and Copper Mountain, and the Vail Pass section between Copper and Vail Pass, the county’s 38-mile network is now fully plowed and swept.

“The opening of the recpath is one of the most celebrated signs of spring in Summit County,” Open Space & Trails senior resource specialist Jason Lederer said. “There has been a lot of anticipation this year, following an extremely snowy winter. Backcountry trails will likely remain snowpacked and wet for several more weeks, so we ask people to stick to the recpath for now in order to avoid damaging natural surface trails while they dry out.”

The Ten Mile Canyon Recpath typically opens significantly later than other stretches of the system as it runs beneath numerous avalanche paths in the Tenmile Range. This stretch of the pathway will likely open even later than usual this year because of large amounts of heavy debris from more than 20 avalanches that covered the pathway in March.

Although the recpath system is open, wet and icy spots are likely, and users may encounter workers and maintenance vehicles. Recpath users are urged to exercise caution and slow down when approaching work areas or vehicles.

For more information about the Summit County Recreational Pathway, contact the Open Space & Trails Department at 970-668-4060, or visit SummitCountyCO.gov/OpenSpace.