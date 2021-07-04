Summit County recognized for excellence in financial reporting

Summit County was recognized with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the 32nd year in a row.

The award was given for the county’s comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019. Reports are judged by an impartial panel to ensure they meet the standards of the association, which include demonstrating a “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate the county’s finances and encourage users to read the report.

The certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting, according to the county.