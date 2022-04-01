Summit County records 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week

Summit County’s seven-day cumulative incidence rate is about 80 cases per 100,000 people, according to the county’s website .

From Thursday, March 24, to Wednesday, March 30, the county recorded 21 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases fell into the 30-39 (20 cases) and 40-49 (14 cases) age groups. A total of 16 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There have been no additional deaths reported in the past week.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website, there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County, 11 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19. The remaining three deaths were people who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus within 30 days of death.

Vaccines

The community continues to have a higher-than-average vaccination rate when compared to statewide data. About 86% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated, up slightly from last week. About 46% of the county’s population has gotten a booster dose, an increase from last week.