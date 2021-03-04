Summit County reflects on a year since its 1st case of COVID-19

A group of people walk down Main Street in Breckenridge while wearing masks on a snowy evening Thursday, March 4. Friday, March 5, is the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Colorado, which was at the hospital in Frisco.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center’s infection prevention manager Aaron Parmet still has his March 6, 2020 , copy of the Summit Daily News.

The front page headline on that issue read “Coronavirus confirmed” and was followed by a story about Colorado’s first case of COVID-19 discovered at the hospital in Frisco on March 5, 2020.

While the headline was shocking for most, Parmet and his colleagues had been preparing for that day since the virus was first reported in Wuhan, China.

“We know that Summit County is a premier destination, not just for the country but for the world, and so we thought, ’Well, if this thing comes here, we can be No. 1, so we had to be ready,” he said.

It’s safe to say not a single health care professional or county official will forget the day that the first case was confirmed. Summit County Public Health Nurse Manager Sara Lopez was on a backcountry hut trip when her phone erupted into a flurry of texts from friends and colleagues.

“I said, ’I’m going to have another tequila drink because my life is going to really be difficult when we get off this mountain,’” she said.

When the first case was confirmed, county officials found themselves struggling with a lack of information. At the time, the message from the county and state was to proceed as normal.

Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence remembers shaking hands with state officials and meeting in person to deliver the news at various conferences that day. She never guessed it would be behavior deemed unsafe in our current world.

“That week was definitely the most intense week because everything changed so quickly,” Lawrence said. “We were just desperate to get information. We went from ’continue life as normal’ to, a week later, we’re shutting down the ski resorts.”

When the first case was confirmed, officials weren’t even sure how the virus spread. Many speculated that surfaces were a major factor, with officials encouraging frequent hand-washing and disinfecting of highly touched areas.

It wasn’t until April 27 that Summit County officials implemented a countywide mask ordinance as more news came out about the virus being spread through droplets in the air.

In hindsight, officials on the national level could have made mask-wearing a more prominent message, Lopez said.

“Masks are, in general, very helpful with respiratory diseases,” she said. “In many years past, you walk into a provider’s office, and if you have any flu-like symptoms, you put on a mask. It’s definitely not a new idea. So having that occur earlier would have been helpful.”

At the hospital, officials found themselves responding to the lack of information by assuming nearly every precaution was worth taking, Parmet said. That way of thinking payed off as there have been no cases transmitted at the hospital so far, he said.

Parmet added that science has come a long way in determining how long people are infectious and the best practices for isolating individuals. Originally, everyone who was exposed to the virus had to be quarantined for at least 14 days.

Now, with better testing availability and a better understanding of how the virus spreads, people are able to quarantine for just seven days if they have no symptoms and a negative test taken after Day 5 of their quarantine.

The county also has made great strides with testing availability. In early April, Centura Health was the only option for testing, and people often didn’t receive results until weeks later. Now, people can choose from three community testing sites in the county, most of which have results back within 48 hours.

One of the most significant developments in the past year has to do with the creation of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which there are now three available types. Parmet said he considers the speed at which researchers were able to create the vaccine to be “unbelievable.”

“When you look back and go from identifying this disease to having multiple safe and effective vaccines in a calendar year, that will be remembered as the Apollo program of health care,” he said. “It’s an unbelievable achievement for humanity and science.”

Supply of the vaccine is increasing every day, with President Joe Biden promising that there will be enough doses for every adult in the country by the end of May.

As they look forward, Parmet and Lopez are anxious to see how the variant strains of the virus respond to the vaccine. Much remains unknown about the variants, which are more contagious and sometimes more deadly.

“How are these variants going to affect the spread of the disease, how severe it is, and will the vaccines work against them?” Parmet said. “So far, it’s quite encouraging on the vaccine side.”

Lopez said the messenger RNA technology used to create the COVID-19 vaccines will be helpful in the long run as more variants appear.

“I’m very encouraged that we have this mRNA vaccine platform to fall back on,” she said. “With this mRNA platform, you’re able to isolate the genome of these variants and very quickly pivot into whatever you need. It’s groundbreaking.”

With variant strains circulating and much of the population still waiting to receive their vaccine, officials say it’s important for people to remain committed to prevention measures like wearing masks and avoiding gatherings.

“I know that we’ll be able to pull through this,” Lawrence said. “Certainly, this is far from over, and as we have spring break approaching, it’s really up to us to try and be as diligent as possible.”