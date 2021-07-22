Summit County removes COVID-19 emergency declaration

On Wednesday, July 21, Summit County officially removed its local disaster emergency declaration for COVID-19, according to a news release .

The move is a major milestone for the county, which officially logged its first case of the virus March 5, 2020. One week later, the county instituted its local disaster emergency.

According to the release, Summit County’s move comes a couple of weeks after Gov. Jared Polis rescinded most of the executive orders at the state level regarding the pandemic.

According to Summit County’s website , about 77% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.