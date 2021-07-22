Summit County removes COVID-19 emergency declaration
On Wednesday, July 21, Summit County officially removed its local disaster emergency declaration for COVID-19, according to a news release.
The move is a major milestone for the county, which officially logged its first case of the virus March 5, 2020. One week later, the county instituted its local disaster emergency.
According to the release, Summit County’s move comes a couple of weeks after Gov. Jared Polis rescinded most of the executive orders at the state level regarding the pandemic.
According to Summit County’s website, about 77% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.