Summit County reports 101 new COVID-19 cases, 2 cases of variant strain over the week

A medical technician performs a coronavirus screening test at the Silverthorne drive-thru testing site Nov. 20.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Summit County reported 101 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

At a town hall Friday, Feb. 5, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said county officials identified two cases of the COVID-19 variant strain over the week, as well.

The county also reported 41 hospitalizations. However, the jump in hospitalization numbers has to do with “a computational anomaly from the private (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) database,” according to the webpage. The new total number of hospitalizations among residents since March 5 is 110.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis announced a new dial, which looks at data on a seven-day average as opposed to the 14-day average it was using. The new dial also changes the incidence rate requirements for each level. Level orange would include counties with seven-day incidence rates averaging 300-500 new cases per 100,000 people. A county wouldn’t be able to move to the less restrictive level yellow until it reported 300 or fewer new cases per 100,000 people. Previously, the level orange threshold was set at 350.

When the new dial goes into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Summit County will remain in level orange.

On Friday, the county’s two-week incidence rate — the number of new cases per 100,000 people — was at 842.4, which is the same as last Friday. The seven-day incidence rate is 377 new cases per 100,000 people, Wineland said. That number remains in level red on the current dial but will fall into level orange on the new dial.

According to the state’s dial dashboard, the county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests out of total tests — is at 7.4%, a drop of 0.7% from last week. Once the new dial is in effect, the percent positivity will be 6.4%, which keeps the number in level yellow on the new dial.

The county’s hospitalization data shows 10 days of declining or stable hospitalizations, according to the state’s dashboard.





School data

Summit School District reported two quarantines and an outbreak at Silverthorne Elementary over the week.

The two quarantines were issued Monday, Feb. 1, because of a positive case. The outbreak, which the district reported through a news release Thursday, Feb. 4, included two cases among a student and staff member at the school.

Students who have not been placed in quarantine at the school will continue with their regular schedules, according to the release.