Summit County reports 114 COVID-19 cases, 3 hospitalizations over the week

A medical technician handles a coronavirus test at the Silverthorne drive-thru testing site Nov. 20.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Summit County reported 114 new cases and three hospitalizations among residents due to the novel coronavirus over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases among residents now sits at 2,460. A total of 68 residents have been hospitalized since March 5.

The county continues to see an increase in its two-week case incidence rate due to the holidays. According to the state’s COVID-19 dial dashboard, the incidence rate as of Friday, Jan. 22, was 800.4 new cases per 100,000 people. That number falls well within the level red threshold on the dial.

The county’s positivity rate, which is the percent of positive tests out of total tests, is at 8% which is up 0.1% from last week. The number falls within level orange on the state’s dial.

The county’s hospitalizations are in level yellow on the state’s dial with the county reporting nine days of stable or declining hospitalizations. According to the county’s webpage, only four total patients, including residents and visitors, were admitted with the virus since Friday, Jan. 15.





Vaccinations

Public Health Director Amy Wineland said this week that the county has reached a “saturation point” when it comes to vaccinating the 70-and-older population, meaning demand for the vaccination among that group has declined.

Now, the county is working to host targeted vaccine events in neighborhoods with people who might not have received notifications about vaccination appointments. The county is also administering second doses of the vaccine to people who received their first dose about a month ago.

The county will be hosting two vaccination clinics this weekend to administer second doses.

People who are eligible to be vaccinated still can make an appointment by visiting SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine and clicking on the “scheduling vaccinations” tab.

School data

The Summit School District reported seven quarantines at the following schools over the week:

A Jan. 18 quarantine at Snowy Peaks due to COVID-19 symptoms

A Jan. 18 quarantine at Silverthorne Elementary School due to COVID-19 symptoms

A Jan. 19 quarantine at Silverthorne Elementary School due to COVID-19 symptoms

A Jan. 20 quarantine at the district’s Central Administration Building due to a positive case

A Jan. 20 quarantine at Summit High School due to a positive case

A Jan. 20 quarantine at Upper Blue Elementary School due to a positive case

A Jan. 21 quarantine at Frisco Elementary School due to a positive case