Summit County reports 12 COVID-19 outbreaks last week
Summit County officials reported 12 COVID-19 outbreaks from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5 in addition to the three outbreaks initially reported by Summit School District.
The outbreaks, which are reported on the county’s coronavirus webpage, occurred at the following locations:
- Two cases at Waste Management
- Two cases at The Maggie in Breckenridge
- Two cases at adult ski school at Breckenridge Ski Resort
- Three cases at Peak 8 children’s ski school at Breckenridge Ski Resort
- Two cases at River Run Adult Ski School at Keystone Ski Resort
- Two cases at Mountain House Adult Ski School at Keystone Ski Resort
- Three cases as a result of a social gathering at a short-term rental in Silverthorne
- Six cases at Highside Brewing
- Four cases at Big Horn Bistro at Keystone Ski Resort
- Three cases as a result of a social gathering in Keystone
- Two cases at Breckenridge Terrace
- Two cases at the ski check at Keystone Ski Resort
Public health officials also updated an outbreak at Summit High School, which initially involved two cases among winter sports athletes, to include 10 total cases.
