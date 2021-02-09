Summit County reports 12 COVID-19 outbreaks last week

Summit County officials reported 12 COVID-19 outbreaks from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5 in addition to the three outbreaks initially reported by Summit School District.

The outbreaks, which are reported on the county’s coronavirus webpage, occurred at the following locations:

Two cases at Waste Management

Two cases at The Maggie in Breckenridge

Two cases at adult ski school at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Three cases at Peak 8 children’s ski school at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Two cases at River Run Adult Ski School at Keystone Ski Resort

Two cases at Mountain House Adult Ski School at Keystone Ski Resort

Three cases as a result of a social gathering at a short-term rental in Silverthorne

Six cases at Highside Brewing

Four cases at Big Horn Bistro at Keystone Ski Resort

Three cases as a result of a social gathering in Keystone

Two cases at Breckenridge Terrace

Two cases at the ski check at Keystone Ski Resort

Public health officials also updated an outbreak at Summit High School, which initially involved two cases among winter sports athletes, to include 10 total cases.