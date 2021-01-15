Summit County reports 136 COVID-19 cases over the week

Summit County reported 136 new cases and two additional hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases is now at 2,346 and 65 residents have been hospitalized.

While the county is in level orange on the state’s COVID-19 dial, the case numbers remain in level red.

As of Friday, Jan. 15, the county’s two-week incidence rate was at 723 new cases per 100,000 people, which is up 203.4 from last week. The number has yet to drop below the 350 new cases per 100,000 people threshold for level orange.

At a Summit County Board of Health meeting Thursday, Jan. 14, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said counties across the state are seeing an increase in cases as a result of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Cases are up 17.2% across Colorado from before the holidays.

Although it remains in level yellow on the dial, the county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive test results out of all tests — has increased, as well. As of Friday, the county was reporting a 7.9% positivity rate, up 0.4% from last week.

The county’s hospitalizations remain in level green on the dial, with 13 consecutive days of stable or declining hospitalizations reported, according to the dial dashboard.

The county’s webpage shows that 10 total COVID-19 patients, including residents and non-residents, were hospitalized at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center over the week.





Vaccinations

As of last week, the county had vaccinated more than 2,500 people and plans to have 2,000 more vaccinations administered by the end of the day Sunday, Jan. 17.

Wineland did not give an update on how many vaccines the county will receive for next week.

Once the county vaccinates all of the people who are currently eligible, the county’s weekly allocations will be put on pause. Essential workers won’t be able to be vaccinated until 70% of the state’s 70-and-older population receives the vaccine.

At a news conference Friday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state was expecting to receive 210,000 doses next week from the country’s stockpile to go toward second doses. However, the state will instead be receiving 79,000 doses next week, which is in line with supply availability, as the stockpile doesn’t exist, Polis said.

“We were lied to with plans of the administration to release reserve doses that were to be the second doses of the vaccine,” he said. “I was informed by Gen. (Gustave Perna on Friday) that there is no federal reserve of doses.”

The state still expects to receive second doses; however, they won’t be provided as quickly as the state was expecting, Polis said.

Outbreaks

Summit County reported four outbreaks over the past week at the following locations:

Two cases among lift operations workers at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Three cases at Starbucks in Breckenridge

Three cases at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in Breckenridge

Two cases among ticket scanners at Keystone Ski Resort