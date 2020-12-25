Summit County reports 149 new cases of COVID-19 over the week

Heather Knappe, a nurse for Centura Health, tests a patient for coronavirus at the Centura COVID-19 drive-up community testing clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco on Dec. 1. COVID-19 tests are available seven days a week to any community member experiencing known COVID-19 symptoms.



Summit County reported 149 new cases and two hospitalizations of residents due to the novel coronavirus over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The county surpassed 2,000 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Friday, the county was reporting 2,039 cases. A total of 49 residents have been hospitalized since March 5. The county reported seven additional COVID-19 hospitalizations among nonresidents in the past week.

Although it has declined in recent weeks, the county’s two week incidence rate — the number of new cases per 100,000 people — remains in level red. As of Friday, the state’s dial dashboard reported an incidence rate of 842.4 new cases per 100,000 people, down 19.4 cases from last week.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests out of total tests — remains in level yellow. As of Friday, the positivity rate was 6.1%, down 2.2% from last week.

The county’s hospitalizations continue to be in level green on the dashboard, with 12 days of declining or stable hospitalizations as of Friday.

Testing will be available throughout the weekend following Christmas. The state-run testing site, at 591 Center Circle in Silverthorne, will reopen Saturday, Dec. 26. Centura Health’s site, at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco, also will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on the weekend.

The Vail Health site, at 103 S. Harris St. in Breckenridge, will reopen Monday, Dec. 28.





Outbreaks

The county reported eight outbreaks at the following locations:

Eight cases at the Summit County jail in Breckenridge

Two cases at the Dream Home Frisco warehouse

Four cases among the Breckenridge Grand Vacations guest services team

Four cases at Natural Beauty Group in Silverthorne

Two cases among the mountain safety team at Keystone Resort

Four cases at Keystone Lodge

Two cases among lift maintenance workers at Keystone

Three cases among lift operations workers at Breckenridge Ski Resort