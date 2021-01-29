Summit County reports 151 cases over the week

Summit County reported 151 new cases and one hospitalization due to the novel coronavirus in the past week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

A total of 2,611 Summit County residents have gotten the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and 69 residents have been hospitalized since March 5.

Despite an overall decrease in incidence rate statewide, Summit County numbers have been increasing, along with the rest of the resort region. As of Friday, Jan. 29, the county’s two-week cumulative incidence rate was at 842.4 new cases per 100,000 people, up 42.4 from last week.

The number remains in level red on the state’s COVID-19 dial. For that metric to be in level orange, the incidence rate would need to be below 350 new cases per 100,000 people.

The county’s testing positivity rate — the percent of positive test out of total tests — was at 8.1% on Friday, an increase of .1% from last week, according to the state’s dial dashboard.

The positivity rate remains in level orange on the state’s dial. Officials have said that a high positivity rate indicates the county is not testing everyone who needs a test. For that reason, county officials are urging everyone to get a test if they feel slight symptoms or are worried they may have been exposed.

The county’s hospitalization data is in level yellow on the dial. According to the dashboard, the county has had nine days of stable or declining hospitalizations among residents.

According to the county’s hospitalization data, 13 COVID-19 patients, including both residents and non-residents, were admitted to the hospital since Friday, Jan. 22.





Outbreaks

Summit County and the Summit School District reported a total of seven outbreaks at the following locations:

Nine cases at Christy Sports in Dillon

Two cases among guest information workers at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Five cases at Good Times Adventures in Breckenridge

Five cases as the result of a social gathering in Breckenridge

Two cases at Lake Dillon Preschool

Two cases — one staff member and one student — at Upper Blue Elementary

Two cases among athletes of a winter sports team at Summit High School

School Data

In addition to the two outbreaks, the school district reported eight quarantines at the following schools over the week:

A Jan. 22 quarantine at Summit High School due to a positive case

A Jan. 23 quarantine at Summit High School due to a positive case

A Jan. 24 quarantine at Summit High School due to a positive case

A Jan. 25 quarantine at Silverthorne Elementary School due to a positive case

Two Jan. 25 quarantines at Summit High School due to a positive case

A Jan. 26 quarantine at Summit High School due to a positive case

A Jan. 27 quarantine at Summit High School due to a positive case

A Jan. 28 quarantine at Summit High School due to a positive case