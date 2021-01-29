Summit County reports 151 cases over the week
Summit County reported 151 new cases and one hospitalization due to the novel coronavirus in the past week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
A total of 2,611 Summit County residents have gotten the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and 69 residents have been hospitalized since March 5.
Despite an overall decrease in incidence rate statewide, Summit County numbers have been increasing, along with the rest of the resort region. As of Friday, Jan. 29, the county’s two-week cumulative incidence rate was at 842.4 new cases per 100,000 people, up 42.4 from last week.
The number remains in level red on the state’s COVID-19 dial. For that metric to be in level orange, the incidence rate would need to be below 350 new cases per 100,000 people.
The county’s testing positivity rate — the percent of positive test out of total tests — was at 8.1% on Friday, an increase of .1% from last week, according to the state’s dial dashboard.
The positivity rate remains in level orange on the state’s dial. Officials have said that a high positivity rate indicates the county is not testing everyone who needs a test. For that reason, county officials are urging everyone to get a test if they feel slight symptoms or are worried they may have been exposed.
The county’s hospitalization data is in level yellow on the dial. According to the dashboard, the county has had nine days of stable or declining hospitalizations among residents.
According to the county’s hospitalization data, 13 COVID-19 patients, including both residents and non-residents, were admitted to the hospital since Friday, Jan. 22.
Outbreaks
Summit County and the Summit School District reported a total of seven outbreaks at the following locations:
- Nine cases at Christy Sports in Dillon
- Two cases among guest information workers at Breckenridge Ski Resort
- Five cases at Good Times Adventures in Breckenridge
- Five cases as the result of a social gathering in Breckenridge
- Two cases at Lake Dillon Preschool
- Two cases — one staff member and one student — at Upper Blue Elementary
- Two cases among athletes of a winter sports team at Summit High School
School Data
In addition to the two outbreaks, the school district reported eight quarantines at the following schools over the week:
- A Jan. 22 quarantine at Summit High School due to a positive case
- A Jan. 23 quarantine at Summit High School due to a positive case
- A Jan. 24 quarantine at Summit High School due to a positive case
- A Jan. 25 quarantine at Silverthorne Elementary School due to a positive case
- Two Jan. 25 quarantines at Summit High School due to a positive case
- A Jan. 26 quarantine at Summit High School due to a positive case
- A Jan. 27 quarantine at Summit High School due to a positive case
- A Jan. 28 quarantine at Summit High School due to a positive case
How to get tested and vaccinated
The following places offer testing for the virus in Summit County:
• Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco: Testing available daily by appointment at the Vista Professional Building. To schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.
• State testing in Silverthorne: Drive-thru testing available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 591 Center Circle in Silverthorne. No appointment, insurance or identification is required.
• Vail Health testing in Frisco: Testing available by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Speakeasy Movie Theater, 103 S. Harris St. in Breckenridge. To book an appointment, go to VailHealth.org/covidscheduling.
The following links have information about how to schedule a coronavirus vaccination appointment across the state:
• Summit County vaccines: SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine
• UCHealth mass vaccination events: UCHealth.org/covidvaccine
• List of vaccination providers across Colorado: COCovidVaccine.org
