Summit County reports 4 hospitalizations, 122 COVID-19 cases over the week

Summit County reported 122 COVID-19 cases and four hospitalizations among residents over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of positive cases among residents is now at 2,834 and 114 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Since Colorado switched over to Dial 2.0, which looks at COVID metrics on a one-week average rather than two-week average, the county’s numbers have remained in level orange or lower.

As of Friday, Feb. 12, the county’s one-week incidence rate was 306.6 new cases per 100,000 people, down 70.4 cases from last week. The number falls within level orange on the dial. To be within the lower yellow level it would need to be 300 or lower.

The county’s one-week positivity rate — the percent of positive tests out of total tests — was at 8.6% on the dial, according to the dial dashboard. That number is up 2.2% from last week and falls within level yellow on the dial.

The county’s hospitalizations remain the most promising data point. According to the dashboard, the county is reporting 11 days of stable or declining hospitalizations, which falls within level yellow on the dial.





Vaccines

Vaccine providers in Summit County received around 616 vaccines to administer to people age 65 and older, educators, health care workers and first responders over the week.

At a Board of Health meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said the county ordered 2,000 vaccines for next week. However, it’s unlikely that the county will receive that many doses.

People can sign up to be notified of available appointments by visiting SCAlert.org. The county also offers a call service at 970-668-9730 for anyone who as questions about vaccines or COVID-19.

Outbreaks

Summit County officials reported five outbreaks at the following locations:

Two cases at Dillon Community Church

Two cases at the Breckenridge Mountain Information Center

Four cases at Sunrise employee housing in Keystone

Four cases at Grand Timber Lodge in Breckenridge

Two cases at Black Tie Ski Rentals of Breckenridge

School data

The Summit School District reported one quarantine at Breckenridge Elementary over the week. The quarantine, which was issued on Tuesday, Feb. 9, was the result of a student or staff member with symptoms of the virus.

After seeing near record high numbers of quarantines and cases, things have seemed to get under control at the district. This week was the second in a row that the district only reported one quarantine.