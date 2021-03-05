Summit County reports 59 COVID-19 cases over the week
Summit County reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
The total number of cases among residents stands at 3,059. No hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week, keeping the total number since March 5, 2020 at 128.
The county has remained steadily within level yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial. According to the state’s dial dashboard, the county was reporting 200.1 new cases per 100,000 people as of Friday. That number is down 22.7 cases per 100,000 people from last week and falls within level yellow on the dial.
The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive test results out of total tests — fell within level blue on Friday at 4.4%, which is down 0.7 percentage points from last week.
The county’s hospitalization data falls within level blue on the dashboard, with 13 days of declining or stable hospitalizations.
Vaccine data
On Tuesday, March 2, the county updated its webpage to include data on the distribution of vaccines.
According to the webpage, 21% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 13.2% fully vaccinated. Of the county’s population of residents 70 and older, 66.4% have been vaccinated.
Outbreaks
Summit County reported three outbreaks over the week at the following locations:
- Two cases among grooming and trail maintenance workers at Breckenridge Ski Resort
- Two cases at IBD Design Studio in Breckenridge
- Two cases at Red Mountain Grill in Silverthorne
School data
The Summit School District reported six quarantines at the following schools over the week:
- One quarantine issued Tuesday, March 2, at Dillon Valley Elementary due to a positive case
- One quarantine issued Tuesday, March 2, at Summit High School due to a positive case
- One quarantine issued Wednesday, March 3, at Upper Blue Elementary due to a positive case
- One quarantine issued Thursday, March 4, at Summit Cove Elementary due to a positive case
- Two quarantines issued Thursday, March 4, at upper Blue Elementary due to a positive case
The following places offer testing for the virus in Summit County:
• Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco: Testing available daily by appointment at the Vista Professional Building. To schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.
• State testing in Silverthorne: Drive-thru testing available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 591 Center Circle. No appointment, insurance or identification required.
• Vail Health testing in Breckenridge: Testing available by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Speakeasy Movie Theater, 103 S. Harris St. To book an appointment, go to VailHealth.org/covidscheduling.
The following links have information about how to get vaccinated:
• Get on a list to be vaccinated through the public health department in Summit County, or any other county: CoMassVax.org
• A full list of providers in Summit County: SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine (Individuals who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 970-668-9730.)
• Centura Health: Centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information
• List of vaccination providers across Colorado: CoCOVIDVaccine.org
People ages 60 and older, health care workers, first responders, educators and grocery workers are eligible for the vaccine. Educators and child care workers should ask their employer about scheduling an appointment.
People with questions about the local response to COVID-19 can call the county’s hotline at 970-668-9730 or email covidquestions@summitcountyco.gov.
