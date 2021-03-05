Summit County reports 59 COVID-19 cases over the week

Summit County reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases among residents stands at 3,059. No hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week, keeping the total number since March 5, 2020 at 128.

The county has remained steadily within level yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial. According to the state’s dial dashboard , the county was reporting 200.1 new cases per 100,000 people as of Friday. That number is down 22.7 cases per 100,000 people from last week and falls within level yellow on the dial.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive test results out of total tests — fell within level blue on Friday at 4.4%, which is down 0.7 percentage points from last week.

The county’s hospitalization data falls within level blue on the dashboard, with 13 days of declining or stable hospitalizations.





Vaccine data

On Tuesday, March 2, the county updated its webpage to include data on the distribution of vaccines.

According to the webpage, 21% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 13.2% fully vaccinated. Of the county’s population of residents 70 and older, 66.4% have been vaccinated.

Outbreaks

Summit County reported three outbreaks over the week at the following locations:

Two cases among grooming and trail maintenance workers at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Two cases at IBD Design Studio in Breckenridge

Two cases at Red Mountain Grill in Silverthorne

School data

The Summit School District reported six quarantines at the following schools over the week:

One quarantine issued Tuesday, March 2, at Dillon Valley Elementary due to a positive case

One quarantine issued Tuesday, March 2, at Summit High School due to a positive case

One quarantine issued Wednesday, March 3, at Upper Blue Elementary due to a positive case

One quarantine issued Thursday, March 4, at Summit Cove Elementary due to a positive case

Two quarantines issued Thursday, March 4, at upper Blue Elementary due to a positive case