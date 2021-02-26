Summit County reports 71 cases, 2 hospitalizations over the week
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Summit County since the beginning of the pandemic hit the 3,000 mark Friday, Feb. 26, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
The total number of cases is now at 3,000, which is up 71 from last week. The county also reported two additional hospitalizations due to the virus, moving the number of hospitalizations among residents since March 5 to 128.
The county also moved into level yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial on Friday. As of Friday, all three metrics remained within level yellow or lower on the state’s new dial.
The county’s incidence rate was at 222.7 new cases per 100,000 people, which is down 33 cases from last week, according to the state’s dial dashboard.
The county’s positivity rate — the percent of positive tests out of all tests — was also within level yellow on the dial Friday at 5.1%, down 1.2% from last week.
The county’s hospitalizations fall within level blue on the dial with 13 days of stable or declining hospitalizations.
Vaccines
Summit County officials said Tuesday, Feb. 23, that the county expects to have vaccinated the all local educators by the end of next week.
The county received 1,000 doses that it began distributing at a drive-thru clinic on Thursday, Feb. 25. The rest of this week’s doses will be distributed at a drive-thru clinic Saturday, Feb. 27.
On Friday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also announced an updated vaccine distribution plan. People ages 60-64, grocery store workers, agriculture workers and people with at least two high-risk conditions will be eligible to receive the vaccine as soon as March 5.
Outbreaks
Summit County reported seven outbreaks over the week at the following locations:
- Two cases at High Country Healing in Silverthorne
- Three cases from a “wine gathering” in Keystone
- Two cases at Native Roots in Dillon
- Two cases at Breckenridge Ski School product sales
- Two cases at Chipotle in Silverthorne
- Two cases at Walgreens in Dillon
- Four cases from a social gathering in Dillon
School data
The Summit School District reported two quarantines over the week.
The first quarantine was issued Sunday at Summit Middle School because of a positive case. The second quarantine was issued Tuesday at Dillon Valley Elementary because of a positive case.
The following places offer testing for the virus in Summit County:
• Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco: Testing available daily by appointment at the Vista Professional Building. To schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.
• State testing in Silverthorne: Drive-thru testing available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 591 Center Circle. No appointment, insurance or identification required.
• Vail Health testing in Breckenridge: Testing available by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Speakeasy Movie Theater, 103 S. Harris St. To book an appointment, go to VailHealth.org/covidscheduling.
The following links have information about how to get vaccinated:
• Get on a list to be vaccinated through the public health department in Summit County, or any other county: CoMassVax.org
• A full list of providers in Summit County: SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine (Individuals who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 970-668-9730.)
• Centura Health: Centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information
• List of vaccination providers across Colorado: CoCOVIDVaccine.org
People ages 65 and older, health care workers, first responders and educators are eligible for the vaccine. Educators and child care workers should ask their employer about scheduling an appointment.
People with questions about the local response to COVID-19 can call the county’s hotline at 970-668-9730 or email covidquestions@summitcountyco.gov.
