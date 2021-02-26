Summit County reports 71 cases, 2 hospitalizations over the week

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Summit County since the beginning of the pandemic hit the 3,000 mark Friday, Feb. 26, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage .

The total number of cases is now at 3,000, which is up 71 from last week. The county also reported two additional hospitalizations due to the virus, moving the number of hospitalizations among residents since March 5 to 128.

The county also moved into level yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial on Friday. As of Friday, all three metrics remained within level yellow or lower on the state’s new dial.

The county’s incidence rate was at 222.7 new cases per 100,000 people, which is down 33 cases from last week, according to the state’s dial dashboard.

The county’s positivity rate — the percent of positive tests out of all tests — was also within level yellow on the dial Friday at 5.1%, down 1.2% from last week.

The county’s hospitalizations fall within level blue on the dial with 13 days of stable or declining hospitalizations.

Vaccines

Summit County officials said Tuesday, Feb. 23, that the county expects to have vaccinated the all local educators by the end of next week.

The county received 1,000 doses that it began distributing at a drive-thru clinic on Thursday, Feb. 25. The rest of this week’s doses will be distributed at a drive-thru clinic Saturday, Feb. 27.

On Friday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also announced an updated vaccine distribution plan. People ages 60-64, grocery store workers, agriculture workers and people with at least two high-risk conditions will be eligible to receive the vaccine as soon as March 5.

Outbreaks

Summit County reported seven outbreaks over the week at the following locations:

Two cases at High Country Healing in Silverthorne

Three cases from a “wine gathering” in Keystone

Two cases at Native Roots in Dillon

Two cases at Breckenridge Ski School product sales

Two cases at Chipotle in Silverthorne

Two cases at Walgreens in Dillon

Four cases from a social gathering in Dillon

School data

The Summit School District reported two quarantines over the week.

The first quarantine was issued Sunday at Summit Middle School because of a positive case. The second quarantine was issued Tuesday at Dillon Valley Elementary because of a positive case.