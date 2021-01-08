Summit County reports 76 cases, 12 hospitalizations of COVID-19 over the week

Heather Knappe, a nurse for Centura Health, tests a patient for coronavirus at the Centura COVID-19 drive-up community testing clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco on April 28.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Summit Daily archives

Summit County reported 76 new cases and 12 hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases is now at 2,210 and 63 residents have been hospitalized since March 5. While 12 hospitalizations were added to the county’s database this week, St. Anthony Summit Medical Center reported only nine hospitalizations among residents and non-residents that occurred since Friday, Jan. 1.

The remaining three hospitalizations could be attached to dates further in the past, as the county sometimes confirms a patient’s COVID-19 positivity after they have left the hospital.

Despite the rise in hospitalizations, which public health officials say is to be expected after a rise in cases, Summit County’s metrics on the COVID-19 dial remain promising.

According to the state’s dial dashboard, Summit County was reporting 519.6 new cases per 100,000 people as of Friday, Jan. 8, which is down 158.2 since last week. The number remains in level red on the state’s dial, however. To reach level orange, the county would need to report 350 or fewer new cases per 100,000 people.

The county’s positivity rate, which is the percent of positive tests out of total tests, is at 7.5%, which is up 1.7% from last week. However, the number remains in level yellow on the state’s dial.

The new hospitalizations have bumped the county’s standing on that metric from level green to level yellow. According to the dashboard, the county has had 11 days of stable or declining hospitalizations, which is down from the 13 days it was reporting last week.





Vaccines

First responders, health care workers and people 70 and older remain the only groups able to be vaccinated in Summit County.

At a Board of Health meeting on Thursday, Jan. 7, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said the county expects to use all of the 800 doses it was allotted this week by the end of the day Sunday, Jan. 10.

The county expects to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the week of Monday, Jan. 11. The county will be distributing those doses to pharmacies at the City Markets in Breckenridge and Dillon and at the Safeway pharmacy in Frisco.

The remaining doses will go to the Summit Community Care Clinic and public health department for its Thursday, Jan. 14, drive-thru event.

People can sign up at SCAlert.org to be notified when new vaccine appointments become available. The county will post a link to make an appointment at SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine when there are slots available.

Outbreaks and school data

The Summit School District has not reported a quarantine of a class cohort since Dec. 18. In an interview on Thursday, Jan. 7, district spokesperson Mikki Grebetz said the district has started the second semester with no quarantines.

The county had not updated its outbreak table for the week as of 5 p.m. Friday. This story will be updated as soon as new outbreaks are reported.