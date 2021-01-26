Summit County reports 9 COVID-19 outbreaks last week

From Jan. 15-22, Summit County reported nine COVID-19 outbreaks.

The outbreaks, which were added to the county’s coronavirus webpage late Friday, occurred at the following locations:

Four cases at Downhill Dukes at Copper Mountain Resort

Twelve cases among guest services and Copper Sports Center workers at Copper

Six cases among base operations and parking workers at Copper

Two cases at Dillon Valley Elementary School

Three cases at Summit County Preschool in Frisco

Seven cases among Peak 8 Properties housekeeping in Breckenridge

Three cases at Breckenridge Terrace Building D

Three cases at the Breckenridge Police Department

Two cases at Breckenridge Sevens restaurant

