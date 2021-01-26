Summit County reports 9 COVID-19 outbreaks last week
From Jan. 15-22, Summit County reported nine COVID-19 outbreaks.
The outbreaks, which were added to the county’s coronavirus webpage late Friday, occurred at the following locations:
- Four cases at Downhill Dukes at Copper Mountain Resort
- Twelve cases among guest services and Copper Sports Center workers at Copper
- Six cases among base operations and parking workers at Copper
- Two cases at Dillon Valley Elementary School
- Three cases at Summit County Preschool in Frisco
- Seven cases among Peak 8 Properties housekeeping in Breckenridge
- Three cases at Breckenridge Terrace Building D
- Three cases at the Breckenridge Police Department
- Two cases at Breckenridge Sevens restaurant
The Summit Daily News has a complete list of outbreaks in the county on its homepage.
