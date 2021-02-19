Summit County reports 95 COVID-19 cases, 12 hospitalizations over the week

Taylor Griffith, a paramedic for Stadium Medical, tests a patient for coronavirus at a mobile testing site in Dillon Valley on April 29.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Summit Daily archives

Summit County reported 95 new cases and 12 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

As of Friday, Feb. 19, the total number of cases was at 2,929 and 126 residents have been hospitalized since March 5.

All three of the county’s metrics fall within level yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial as of Friday. The county’s one-week average incidence rate was at 255 cases per 100,000 people, down 51.6 cases from last week.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests out of total tests — was at 6.3%, according to the dashboard . That number is down 2.3% from last week.

The county’s hospitalization data falls within level blue on the dial at 13 days of stable or declining hospitalizations.

If the numbers remain in level yellow or lower for seven consecutive days, Summit County will be able to move to level yellow restrictions, which allows most things to open at 50% capacity.

The county’s five-star certified businesses already are operating at level yellow capacity. If the county moves to yellow level officially, the change would allow all businesses to operate under level yellow restrictions.





Vaccinations

Summit County officials continued to receive a low supply of vaccines in the past week, with just 300 doses sent to providers across the county.

Summit County Public Health ordered the maximum amount of 2,000 doses for next week, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said at a Board of Health meeting Thursday, Feb. 18. However, that number is not guaranteed.

The county also updated the way people sign up for vaccine appointments through public health. People now can preregister at CoMassVax.org , which will put them on a list that the county uses to randomly select those who are eligible.

Outbreaks

The county reported six outbreaks over the week at the following locations:

Three cases at children’s ski school at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Five cases at Breckenridge Terrace Building K

Two cases at the Mountain House Base Area cafeteria at Keystone Ski Resort

Three cases at Breckenridge Terrace Building G

Two cases at the Tenderfoot Apartments in Keystone

Three cases at City Market in Dillon

School data

The Summit School District reported two quarantines at Summit Cove Elementary and Upper Blue Elementary over the week.

The Summit Cove Elementary quarantine was issued Sunday, Feb. 14, because of a positive case. The quarantine at Upper Blue Elementary was issued Thursday, Feb. 18, because of a positive case.