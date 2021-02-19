Summit County reports 95 COVID-19 cases, 12 hospitalizations over the week
Summit County reported 95 new cases and 12 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
As of Friday, Feb. 19, the total number of cases was at 2,929 and 126 residents have been hospitalized since March 5.
All three of the county’s metrics fall within level yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial as of Friday. The county’s one-week average incidence rate was at 255 cases per 100,000 people, down 51.6 cases from last week.
The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests out of total tests — was at 6.3%, according to the dashboard. That number is down 2.3% from last week.
The county’s hospitalization data falls within level blue on the dial at 13 days of stable or declining hospitalizations.
If the numbers remain in level yellow or lower for seven consecutive days, Summit County will be able to move to level yellow restrictions, which allows most things to open at 50% capacity.
The county’s five-star certified businesses already are operating at level yellow capacity. If the county moves to yellow level officially, the change would allow all businesses to operate under level yellow restrictions.
Vaccinations
Summit County officials continued to receive a low supply of vaccines in the past week, with just 300 doses sent to providers across the county.
Summit County Public Health ordered the maximum amount of 2,000 doses for next week, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said at a Board of Health meeting Thursday, Feb. 18. However, that number is not guaranteed.
The county also updated the way people sign up for vaccine appointments through public health. People now can preregister at CoMassVax.org, which will put them on a list that the county uses to randomly select those who are eligible.
Outbreaks
The county reported six outbreaks over the week at the following locations:
- Three cases at children’s ski school at Breckenridge Ski Resort
- Five cases at Breckenridge Terrace Building K
- Two cases at the Mountain House Base Area cafeteria at Keystone Ski Resort
- Three cases at Breckenridge Terrace Building G
- Two cases at the Tenderfoot Apartments in Keystone
- Three cases at City Market in Dillon
School data
The Summit School District reported two quarantines at Summit Cove Elementary and Upper Blue Elementary over the week.
The Summit Cove Elementary quarantine was issued Sunday, Feb. 14, because of a positive case. The quarantine at Upper Blue Elementary was issued Thursday, Feb. 18, because of a positive case.
The following places offer testing for the virus in Summit County:
• Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco: Testing available daily by appointment at the Vista Professional Building. To schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.
• State testing in Silverthorne: Drive-thru testing available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 591 Center Circle. No appointment, insurance or identification required.
• Vail Health testing in Breckenridge: Testing available by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Speakeasy Movie Theater, 103 S. Harris St. To book an appointment, go to VailHealth.org/covidscheduling.
The following links have information about how to get vaccinated:
• To get on a list to be vaccinated through the public health department in Summit County, or any other county, visit CoMassVax.org.
• A full list of providers in Summit County: SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine (Individuals who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 970-668-9730.)
• Centura Health: Centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information
• List of vaccination providers across Colorado: CoCOVIDVaccine.org
People ages 65 and older, health care workers, first responders and educators are eligible for the vaccine. Educators and child care workers should ask their employer about scheduling an appointment.
People with questions about the local response to COVID-19 can call the county’s hotline at 970-668-9730 or email covidquestions@summitcountyco.gov.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.