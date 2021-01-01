Summit County reports 95 COVID-19 cases over the week

A MAKO Medical technician handles a COVID test at the Silverthorne drive-through testing site on Friday, Nov. 20.

Photo by Jason Connolly

Summit County reported 95 new cases of the novel coronavirus, three hospitalizations and one death among county residents over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases in the county is now at 2,134. This week is the first week since October that the county has reported fewer than 100 new cases.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the county announced its fourth death due to the virus. A 47-year-old man died on Dec. 7 at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs of respiratory failure brought on by COVID-19.

According to the county’s hospitalization data, St. Anthony Summit Medical Center admitted 12 COVID-19 patients over the week, including both residents and non-residents. The total number of residents who have been hospitalized since March 5 is now at 51.

Despite the increase in the number of patients admitted, the county’s hospitalization metric continues to fall within level green on the state’s COVID-19 dial. According to the dial dashboard, the county has reported 13 days of stable or declining hospitalizations.

This week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that counties in level red — including Summit County — will be moving to the less-restrictive level orange on Monday, Jan. 4. Under level orange restrictions, people can gather with one other household in groups of fewer than 10 people.

The move will also allow indoor dining to resume at all restaurants at 25% capacity, with up to 50 people. Restaurants that have been five star certified will not be able to move into level yellow capacity restrictions until all three metrics — hospitalizations, incidence rate and positivity rate — fall within level orange for at least two weeks.

As of Friday, Jan. 1, the county’s incidence rate is the only metric to remain within the level red threshold. According to the dial dashboard, the county’s incidence rate was at 677.8 new cases per 100,000 people on Friday, down 164.6 cases from last week. To be in level orange the incidence rate would have to be at 350 or fewer new cases per 100,000 people.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests out of total tests — is within level yellow on the dial at 5.8%, a slight drop of .3% from last week.





Outbreaks

Summit County officials reported seven outbreaks at the following locations:

Two cases among lift maintenance workers at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Three cases at Ice Castles in Dillon

Three cases at Starbucks in Frisco

Four cases at Skywalk Deli at the Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge

Three cases at Breckenridge Market & Liquor

Three cases at Empire Burger in Breckenridge

Two cases at Atma Prema Day Spa & Salon in Frisco