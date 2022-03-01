Summit County Republicans choose delegates at county caucus

Summit County Colorado Republicans Chairman Mike Tabb speaks at the group’s primary caucus Tuesday, March 1, at the Summit County Community and Senior Center.

Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

On Tuesday, March 1, the Summit County Colorado Republicans gathered at the Summit County Community and Senior Center to choose delegates to represent the group at the nonpresidential primary caucuses.

Because Summit County has a smaller population, the precinct and county caucuses happened on the same night, and in this case, within the span of an hour of each other. As Summit County Colorado Republicans Chairman Mike Tabb put it, community members must have participated in the precinct and county causes before they could move on and participate in other assemblies.

Those who were registered with the Republican party by Feb. 7 were able to run for a delegate seat later that night during the countywide assembly.

During the meeting, 10 delegate seats were chosen to represent Summit County for the Senate District 8 assembly and the House District 13 assembly. The county gets 11 delegates for each of these, and the additional seats for each include Tabb as the vice chair of Senate District 8 and CJ Milmoe, vice chair of the Summit County Colorado Republicans, who is chair of House District 13.

The county also gets 21 votes, or delegates, at the GOP state assembly and 22 votes, or delegates, at the Congressional District 2 assembly.

All of these events are held April 8-9 in Colorado Springs. Additional community members will also be chosen in case any of these delegates cannot attend.

The group didn’t just elect delegates to move on to other assemblies, though. The group also heard from other candidates running as Republicans for local and state positions. One of these attendees was Kremmling resident David Buckley , who is running for House District 13. During his speech, Buckley said he had owned a franchise business that was thriving when it was deemed nonessential during the height of the pandemic. He said his platform would focus on getting Colorado back into a state of prosperity like it was before the virus.

“The reason why (I’m now a Republican) is because this extreme left that’s happening to our country is getting out of control, and we need to … get back to governing economy, agriculture, the way Colorado thrived because that’s our history, and I want to make sure we preserve that,” Buckley said.

The group also heard from Matt Solomon, former Eagle Town Council member, who is running for Senate District 8 . Solomon spoke to the group about how he would bring candor and transparency if elected to office.

“When I stepped off the Town Council, prepping for this, the first thing everyone said about me is, ‘We’re going to miss Matt’s candor, and we’re going to miss his honesty,’” Solomon said. “I can guarantee you as senator, you’re going to get the same respect and the same candor and the same honesty from me. The other thing I did on Town Council that I want to apply here as senator is I operated at a level of transparency, one of consistency and one of predictability.”

The only local candidate to speak and ask for a nomination was Allen Bacher, treasurer for the Summit County Colorado Republicans. Though he was not originally planning to run for county commissioner in District 1, he said he didn’t want incumbent Elisabeth Lawrence to run uncontested.

“I am running to keep her honest and make her spend money,” Bacher said. “If there’s a grace of God, I can beat her if I attract enough libertarians.”

One of the last to speak was Grand County Commissioner Rich Cimino, who is also running for Senate District 8 . Cimino said he wanted to focus on lessening the liberal sway in the state.

“We all know the liberal story: They say criminals are victims and police are oppressors, and they are wrong,” Cimino said. “Their policies have raised the cost of living and are killing jobs, especially in rural Colorado, and those policies are wrong.”

The Summit County Democratic caucus and assembly will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Summit High School, where Democratic candidates will be designated for the June 28 primary ballot.