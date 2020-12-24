Summit County Rescue Group asks for feedback from backcountry users

The Summit County Rescue Group is asking community members for feedback to help improve safety in the backcountry.

The rescue group recently launched an online survey meant to collect data on how prepared individuals in the area are before venturing into the backcountry to recreate. The survey takes just a few minutes to complete, and will provide search and rescue officials with general information on backcountry users’ training, experience, instincts and more.

The survey results will ultimately help search and rescue officials around the state determine areas where safety can be improved for backcountry users, and come up with new messaging and ad campaigns to help address any shortcomings.

“I think one of the questions search and rescue teams have is how prepared are people when they go into the backcountry?” said Charles Pitman, a spokesperson for the Summit County Rescue Group. “Do most of them have a transceiver, probe pole and shovel? Or is it just half of them, or 5% of them? We can get a little bit of data by going up and watching people, but it would be really good to know just how prepared people are, and a survey like this could give us some inkling as to what we’re looking at.”

The survey can be found at SCRG.org/about-us/winter-safety-survey.