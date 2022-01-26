Summit County residents can pick up free surgical masks

Summit County residents can get a free KN95 or surgical mask at both the North Branch Library in Silverthorne and the South Branch Library in Breckenridge as well as the Summit County Community and Senior Center.

The nationwide program is funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the state is paying transportation and shipping costs so that Summit County residents can upgrade their masks, according to a news release from the county .

In the wake of the omicron variant, health officials are recommending that individuals upgrade their masks to better protect themselves.

These masks are available to residents free of charge, and there is a limit of five masks per person per month. They will be available as long as supplies last and can be picked up during normal operating hours.

For more information, visit SummitCountyCo.gov .