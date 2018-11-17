Summit County schoolchildren hold donation drives for the Summit County animal shelter
November 17, 2018
Summit students are doing their part to support their community while also giving joy to shelter animals. On Oct. 19, a Summit Middle School class taught by Ms. Amie Harvey visited the Summit Animal Control & Shelter to drop off donations they collected over a three-week period for a community service project. The donations included toys and treats for the shelter's cats and dogs. Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons and Undersheriff Joel Cochran accepted the donations from the students on the shelter's behalf.
Third-graders at Summit Cove Elementary are also holding a donation drive for the shelter through mid-December. They are seeking donations of money, interactive toys, Kongs, training treats for dogs and canned food for cats. Donations can be dropped off at SCE's front office or to the shelter directly.
