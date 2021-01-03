Summit County seeks applicants for 10 open commission and board seats

Summit County is looking for applicants to fill open seats on its five planning commissions and Board of Adjustment.

Applicants have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 to apply for the 10 open seats. The only requirements for applicants are to have lived in Summit County for at least one year. People applying for any of the four basin commissions must be residents of that basin to be appointed.

According to a news release, the following seats are available:

One seat for the Board of Adjustment

Two seats for the Countywide Planning Commission

Three seats on the Lower Blue Planning Commission

One seat on the Snake River Planning Commission

Two seats on the Tenmile Planning Commission

One seat on the Upper Blue Planning Commission

Those who serve on the four basin commissions will review, approve and make recommendations on various developments in unincorporated Summit County.

Those on the countywide commission will review proposed amendments to the county’s Land Use and Development Code as well as make recommendations on policies related to land use, growth, environmental protection, open space, housing and economic development, according to the release.

Each planning commission meets one week a month with occasional field trips.

Those who serve on the Board of Adjustment will interpret development codes and review variance requests for proposed developments that don’t meet zoning requirements. The board meets only when needed, no more than once a month, according to the release.

People who are interested in serving on the board and commissions can apply at SummitCountyCO.gov/planningcommissions.