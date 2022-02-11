Summit County sees another COVID-19 death as case rates continue to drop

It’s been another week of declining COVID-19 case rates in Summit County, and the county is taking note, letting the public health order expire at the end of the day Friday, Feb. 11.

As of Friday, the county’s website indicates the seven-day cumulative incidence rate is 245 cases per 100,000 people. From Wednesday, Feb. 2, to Wednesday, Feb. 9, the county totaled 85 new cases.

As of Feb. 9, there was one person hospitalized with COVID-19 but no new deaths.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was in the 30-39 (156 cases) and 20-29 (131 cases) age groups. A total of 195 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There has been one additional death added to Summit County’s total.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website , there have been 13 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County, 10 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19. The remaining three deaths were people who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus within 30 days of death.

Neither the state nor the county would provide any additional information about the latest death.

Vaccines

The community continues to have a high vaccination rate. About 85% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated. About 44% of the county’s population has gotten a booster dose, which is up from last week.