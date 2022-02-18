Summit County sees another COVID-19 death as case rates continue to plummet

It’s been another week of declining COVID-19 case rates in Summit County.

As of Friday, the county’s website indicates the seven-day cumulative incidence rate is 160 cases per 100,000 people. From Tuesday, Feb. 10, to Wednesday, Feb. 16, the county totaled 31 new cases.

As of Wednesday, there was one person hospitalized with COVID-19.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was in the 30-39 (89 cases) and 20-29 (71 cases) age groups. A total of 95 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There has been one additional death added to Summit County’s total.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website , there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County, 11 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19. The remaining three deaths were people who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus within 30 days of death.

Vaccines

The community continues to have a high vaccination rate. About 85% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated. About 44% of the county’s population has gotten a booster dose, which is the same as last week.