Summit County senior class parade set for May 26

The town of Breckenridge, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Summit School District will host a parade May 26 to celebrate the senior class of 2021.

The parade will start at 3:30 p.m. on Breckenridge Main Street for seniors graduating from Summit High School, Snowy Peaks and The Peak School along with any other high school seniors graduation this spring.

Parade organizers decided to hold the event again after last year’s parade successfully sent off class of 2020 seniors amid a pandemic.

Parking is free in town-owned lots around Breckenridge, and spectators will need to walk to Main Street for the parade. Masks are not required but are recommended for those who are not vaccinated for the coronavirus.

According to a news release, participating students will be contacted by the school district.