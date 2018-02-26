Summit County sheriff, school disrict to host safety panel discussion
February 26, 2018
The Summit County Sheriff's Office and Summit School District will be hosting a panel of local experts to discuss school safety and security on Thursday evening, which officials hope will ease parents' concerns in the wake of a false-alarm threat at the high school last week and a school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 students.
The event, running from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on March 1 at the Colorado Mountain College Breckenridge campus, is free and open to the public. Local officials and safety experts, including an FBI agent from Denver, will participate in a moderated panel discussion and field audience questions.
"In the aftermath of the Florida shooting, we thought it was important to assemble this panel and talk about how safety and security in schools translates to our community," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. "Our schools are as safe as can be, but we want to tell the community what we do if there is a threat."
Last Wednesday, sheriff's deputies conducted a late night search of Summit High School after students reported threatening social media posts. Those were determined to be inaccurate, but the school was still on heightened security the next day. FitzSimons said a minor was arrested in Ohio in connection with one the of threats, which was not directed at SHS.
FitzSimons will be joined on the panel by Mark Thompson, Chief Judge of Colorado's 5th Judicial District; Heidi McCollum, Assistant District Attorney; Todd Sandstedt of the FBI's Denver office; Travis Avery, Summit School District emergency response coordinator; and Cassie Comeau, PhD, chief behavioral health officer of the Summit Community Care Clinic.
The CMC Breckenridge campus is located at 107 Denison Placer Road, and the event will take place in the building's main auditorium. Spanish translation services will be available.
Trending In: Local
- Summit County Open Space and Trails seeks community input on e-bikes for recpaths
- Summit County can’t change its speed limits, but a new bill could change that
- Hey, Spike! introduces Summit County’s Grey Guys to the Blue Zones (column)
- An opportunity to meet Dreamers, as well as to learn more about the DREAM act, will take place on Monday, Feb. 26
- 2017 Year in Review: Shining a light on skier deaths and the lack of transparency at Colorado ski resorts
Trending Sitewide
- BREAKING: Skier fatality at Keystone Resort
- Skier who died after hitting tree at Keystone Resort ID’ed by coroner
- Drug dealer gets 5 years for selling fatal dose of Fentanyl
- Summit County leaders skeptical of a Colorado Olympics, but see opportunity for fixing Interstate 70
- Silverthorne resident Kyle Mack wins silver medal in Olympics’ first-ever snowboard big air