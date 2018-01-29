Summit County Sheriff’s Office offering annual student scholarship

The Summit County Sheriff's Office has announced that County Sheriff's of Colorado, the state sheriffs association, will award a $500 scholarship to a Summit County student next spring.

Scholarship announcements have been mailed to all high school offices in the eligible counties and to all Colorado higher education institutions. Applications are available online at http://www.csoc.org, or at the Summit County Sheriff's office, which is located at 501 N. Park Avenue, Breckenridge, Colorado.

Applications will be reviewed by a local citizens committee appointed by Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, and a selection will be made based on criteria established by CSOC including leadership, merit, character, involvement and career purpose, according to sheriff's office news release.

Any legal permanent resident of Summit County enrolled in, or applying to, a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in the State of Colorado as a full- or part-time student is eligible to apply, the release said. There are no restrictions as to the course of study or training that may be pursued, and no restrictions are placed upon applications by reason of race, creed, age, sex or national origin.

This is the 39th year CSOC has made the scholarships available.