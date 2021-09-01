Summit County students earn academic honors at college
A couple of Summit County students earned dean’s list recognition at college this spring.
Hanna Markel of Dillon was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher to receive the honor.
Anna Mathis of Silverthorne was named to the winter/spring dean’s list at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. Students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher to receive the honor.
