Summit County students earn honors

Several students who once or still call Summit County their home are achieving great things in their academic careers.

Summit High School seniors Lauren Quinn and Olyvia Snyder were named semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. They will continue competing for some of the 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million, which will be awarded this spring. About 95% of all semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will be awarded a scholarship.

Gregg Lafleur of Frisco received his white coat and began medical school training at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine in Long Island, New York, in August.

Noah Coleman, Byron Laferriere and Amy Marshall of Frisco and Vivienne Varga of Breckenridge were named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer president’s list. To earn this recognition, students must be enrolled full time and earn a minimum GPA of 3.7.