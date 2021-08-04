Summit County, Summit Chamber to host town hall about delta variant

Summit County’s Public Health Department and the Summit Chamber of Commerce are hosting a town hall on Friday, August 6 , to discuss the increased presence of the delta variant in Summit County and share how businesses can help keep their staff safe.

At the last Summit County Board of Health meeting held on Friday, July 30, Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland said it’s likely that the delta variant is the dominant strain present in the community. She said cases, including breakthrough cases, are on the rise.

The virtual town hall will be held at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live and Zoom. For more details, visit the county’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/SummitCountyGov or the Summit Chamber’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/SummitChamber .