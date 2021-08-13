Summit County to hold annual event for hard-to-recycle items like electronics and hazardous waste
Summit County is hosting its annual recycling event Saturday, Aug. 28, when residents can dispose of “special waste” items like electronics, household hazardous waste, textiles and pharmaceuticals.
According to a news release, the free event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summit Stage Bus Barn, 0222 County Shops Road, Frisco, at County Commons.
The event is funded through the Summit County Safety First Fund, which was approved by voters in November 2014. Part of this funding is used to contract a few organizations to ensure all items are disposed of properly. These partners include Veolia, GreenSheen, Electronic Recyclers International and USAgain.
Other local partners include the Summit County Resource Allocation Park; High Country Conservation Center, which is recruiting volunteers to help out; and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, which will arrange for safe destruction of all pharmaceuticals collected.
For a complete list of items accepted at the event, visit SummitCountyCo.gov.
