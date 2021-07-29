Summit County to hold housing town hall Friday
For the past few months, Summit County elected officials and staff have been working on strategies, ideas and solutions to mitigate the area’s lack of affordable housing. To update the public on the many projects it’s working on, the county is hosting a town hall at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 30.
According to a Facebook post about the event, the town hall will give an update regarding completed projects, a timeline for upcoming available units and an overview of Summit County’s housing strategy, which includes short-term rental unit conversions, new building projects and other ideas.
The event is being held via Facebook live and Zoom. For more details, visit the county’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/SummitCountyGov.
