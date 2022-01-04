Summit County to host communitywide Pfizer and Moderna booster event Jan. 23

The Summit County Public Health Department is hosting a large-scale booster event Sunday, Jan. 23, when it will offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Neither the Johnson & Johnson nor the pediatric Pfizer vaccines will be available.

The event will be hosted at Summit High School. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the county will distribute the Pfizer vaccine, and from 1-2 p.m., it will distribute the Moderna vaccine. According to an email from the county’s public affairs coordinator, hours will be extended based on the number of registrations.

Individuals may register for whatever brand of booster they would like as long as they are eligible. To register for the Pfizer booster, visit CoMassVax.org//appointment/en/reg/9125669094 . To register for the Moderna booster, visit CoMassVax.org//appointment/en/reg/4612605969 .

Though the clinic is for individuals wanting to get a booster shot, those seeking a first or second dose of Pfizer can register, too. Those wishing to get an initial dose of the Moderna vaccine should not register for this clinic because the dosage is different.

In addition to this clinic, booster doses will also be distributed at the Medical Office Building next to St. Anthony Summit Hospital in Frisco beginning Thursday, Jan. 6. Individuals must schedule an appointment to receive their dose, which can be done from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, visit the county’s website at SummitCountyCo.gov/1423/scheduling-vaccinations .

For more information about who is eligible for a booster shot, visit the county’s website .