Summit County to host large booster clinic this weekend

The Summit County Public Health Department is hosting a communitywide booster clinic Sunday, Dec. 19, at Summit High School that will offer Pfizer and Moderna shots.

According to an email from Summit County Public Affairs Coordinator Adam Kisiel, the clinic will offer Pfizer shots from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and Moderna booster shots from 4-5 p.m. Kisiel said hours will be extended based on registrations. Johnson & Johnson booster shots and the pediatric Pfizer vaccine will not be available.

Those ages 16 and older are eligible to receive a booster vaccine as long as it has been at least six months since receiving their initial dose of Pfizer or Moderna. Those who received an initial dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster shot after at least two months. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals are allowed to mix and match doses.

Kisiel said those wishing to get an initial dose of the Moderna vaccine should not register for this clinic because the initial dose and booster dose require different preparation. However, those wishing to receive their initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine are able to get it at this clinic.

Kisiel noted that online registration for the clinic is highly encouraged. To register for the Pfizer vaccine , visit CoMassVax.org/appointment/en/reg/6079129183. To register for the Moderna vaccine , visit CoMassVax.org/appointment/en/reg/2693174109.