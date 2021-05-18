Summit County to host town hall about property valuations
On Wednesday, May 19, Summit County is hosting a virtual town hall about property valuations.
The event takes place at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Interested attendees can access the event via the county’s Facebook page.
Hosted by Summit County Commissioner Josh Blanchard, the event will answer questions about the appraisal and appeals process.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.